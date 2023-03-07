Women who violate Islamic dress code must be punished! - Iranian courts
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Mass protests erupted after the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for breaking dress codes.
Despite mass freedom of choice protests, Iran's judiciary says that women will be punished for violating Islamic dress codes.
Didn't much of the world hope that those protests would really make a difference, would maybe just change things a little for the better, a little bit more of liberty; women's rights for instance?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.
