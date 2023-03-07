



Every week, The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked to regular reviewer Ian Mann (MD of Gateways Business Consultants) about "Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away".

It's written by Annie Duke, bestselling author of "Thinking in Bets" (She's a champion poker player).

Annie Duke works with businesses and business people helping them to make decisions. One of the decisions which she teaches people to make is this idea of 'quit'. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

It's a fabulous book on a political level, on a personal level, on a business level... I can't think on what level it isn't. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Quitting is a counter-intuitive thing, because we all know that 'winners don't quit and and quitters don't win'... What she points out is that quitting is a good thing done correctly and done at the right time, and that all of us should be very, very serious about how we think about quitting. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

We need to know that there are good reasons to quit, and we must quit firmly and positively. The problem is, human beings are geared not to do that. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

She calls on a lot of behavioral economics. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to master the skill of 'good' quitting