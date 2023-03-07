Streaming issues? Report here
Shoprite's SA stores deliver 17% sales increase, but power cuts hit profits

7 March 2023 6:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Shoprite
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht after Shoprite Holdings posts its half-year results.

The Shoprite Group grew its sales by almost 16.8% in the second half of 2022, to R106.3 million.

The grocery giant posted its results for the 26 weeks ended 1 January 2023 on Tuesday.

Shoprite's South African supermarket business delivered a 17.5% increase in sales, to R85.1 billion.

However, profit growth was hit by relentless loadshedding which cost the retailer over half a billion rand.

R560 million was spent on diesel to operate generators in its stores during power cuts.

CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said that as a result of the diesel expense Shoprite is "not reporting the level of growth of profit and dividend growth normally associated with such a notable achievement in terms of sales growth".

Bruce Whitfield interviews Engelbrecht on The Money Show.

We are unfortunately going to miss out on this solar rebate because we have already installed solar in most of our self-owned buildings... The landlords of leased properties will now qualify for that benefit...

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

Shoprite continues to open new stores despite the negative environment in which it is operating in South Africa.

The malfunction in so many areas of our economy... all that has an effect on the pocket of the consumer...

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

We've also combined forces with the other food retailers, bar one, through the Consumer Goods Council... because I also come from the premise that we are also critical in terms of food manufacturing...

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

We're also food manufacturers if you take things like our butchery, our deli, our bakery... I believe on the 1st of April there will be something gazetted that we are allowed to make comment on...

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

Scroll up to listen to the interview with the Shoprite CEO.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shoprite's SA stores deliver 17% sales increase, but power cuts hit profits




Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht

