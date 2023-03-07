Money spent on two more ministers is counterproductive - Dr Iraj Abedian





President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle has met with harsh criticism from various quarters.

The shake-up Ramaphosa announced on Monday includes the introduction of two new Ministers, including the long-awaited Minister of Electricity.

The attendant costs of increasing the size of his Cabinet in particular has drawn the ire of opposition parties.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investments and Research Services.

Dr Abedian says that, on average, every Ministry swallows up between R38 million and R40 million, and that's just for the costs associated with the Ministers themselves.

That is just their salaries and perks and guards...Of course with this comes other costs. Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services

It depends on how the proverbial cookie is cut. It could run into hundreds of millions but I don't think in this case [Electricity Minister] we're going to get that type of support. I quite frankly don't see it as a permanent position. It's more a political negotiator/coordinator/troubleshooter role... Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services

He notes that it's five years since President Ramaphosa undertook to cut this "bloated bureaucracy", which he has not done.

The Ministers are getting these fat salaries for causing more problems than solving and that is by way of the response they haven't shown... Yet the coalface of service delivery, the nurses and so on... are battling to meet inflationary pressures. Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services

Not only is the ministerial spend not constructive or productive says Dr Abedian, it is actually Destructive.

Look at the amount of destruction that Ministers cause by disagreeing among themselves, by dilly-dallying, contradicting and pulling the ship in different directions... Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services

It's not only that the money spent is not productive...It's actively and empirically counter-productive, and that is the sad and tragic part of it that unfortunately the President doesn't want to accept." Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services

