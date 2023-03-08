Nehawu says strike action to spread across the country

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics? While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs. 13 June 2023 5:01 PM
Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has claimed that ANC MPs and the chairperson of the inquiry into her fitness to hold... 13 June 2023 4:03 PM
Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ' This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivered the State of the City Address last week and highlighted the prioritisation... 13 June 2023 2:50 PM
View all Local
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why... 13 June 2023 8:48 AM
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible att... 13 June 2023 6:57 AM
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reas... 13 June 2023 6:26 AM
View all Politics
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Lax security measures, sophisticated hackers reason for rise in cyber breaches The 2023 State of Ransomware report for South Africa claimed that several organisations were hit by ransomware attacks in 2022. 13 June 2023 11:38 AM
Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms... 13 June 2023 9:31 AM
View all Business
Car feature: What you should know before you trade in your car If you are planning to trade in your car, it is important to be prepared so you can get the best possible deal. 13 June 2023 3:53 PM
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all. 13 June 2023 2:17 PM
7 Father’s Day gift ideas under R200 You don't need to break bank looking for a Father's Day gift. 13 June 2023 1:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Bro... 13 June 2023 1:13 PM
WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned. 13 June 2023 10:33 AM
[LISTEN] Jaypee Snyman (he finished last) recalls helping fellow Comrades runner Jaypee Snyman helped fellow runner Siphiwe Dludla to finish the race, arm-in-arm, stealing the hearts of many. 13 June 2023 9:57 AM
View all Sport
Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now Childstars May-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate their 37th birthdays today. Here's what they've been up to away from the spotlight. 13 June 2023 8:55 AM
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86. 13 June 2023 7:52 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Nehawu says strike action to spread across the country

8 March 2023 7:59 AM
by Ground Up

Patients were turned away from some hospitals across KZN, Gauteng and the Eastern and Western Cape, as the public sector wage strike builds momentum across the country, and with a national shut down planned for 20 March looming.

First published by GroundUp

***The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union said strike action in support of a wage demand expanded on Monday in spite of a court interdict.

  • The union said it would appeal against the Labour Court decision to interdict the strike.
  • Patients were refused entry at some hospitals and many government offices were closed down by striking workers.
  • Workers are demanding an increase of at least 10% while the government is offering 4.7%.**

CAPE TOWN - Patients were turned away from some hospitals as members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and other unions pressed forward with their wage strike, in spite of a court interdict.

Many government offices were closed for several hours.

Nehawu has approached the Labour Appeal Court to appeal against a decision to enforce the interdict against the strike granted by the Labour Court to the Department of Public Service and Administration.

In Cape Town, police intervened after a scuffle broke out after a member of the public who was queuing for service at the Department of Home Affairs office in Cape Town called protesters names.

The police warned the protesters not to engage in any violence.

Provincial General Secretary of Nehawu, Baxolise Mali said, “Today we have escalated matters”. He said hospitals including Khayelitsha Day Hospital and Somerset Hospital had closed, and the offices of Home Affairs and Labour were closed. “SASSA offices will close soon for social grants,” he said.

Nehawu served the department with a notice to strike on 24 February after wage negotiations deadlocked. The department offered a 4.7% increase while unions demanded between 10% and 12%.

Ronald Ruiters had queued at the Home Affairs office in Cape Town for hours for a temporary ID, without getting help, he said. “Yesterday I was here at 4:30am. I am an old man. What about people who are suffering now including sick people in hospitals? There should be a better way of dealing with these issues.”

“Since morning the police were here but they could not control the protesters, nothing is working here.”

Mali said workers were angry at a statement by acting Public Service Minister Thulas Nxesi who had described the strike as reckless.

“The acting minister called people reckless and said they need to go back to work … go back to work on what basis? Come with an offer: we are willing to negotiate.”

“It is reckless for the government to impose salaries on people. It is reckless for the government to expect the people who have been praised during the time of Covid for having to work hard in very difficult conditions to serve our people to get peanuts.”

“The ‘no work no pay’ principle is not a new thing. Let them deduct the money, we are used to poverty. “

Mali said members of the public did not understand. “They stand in long queues because the government is refusing to employ more people to work for Home Affairs, [Department of] Labour and SASSA. Instead they increase the cabinet. Too many deputy ministers and what work do they have to do?”

“What needs to be done is to create employment so that people get served quickly. That is all we are fighting for. We are not going to compromise.”

In Pretoria, striking workers occupied the Department of Labour Head office, singing and shouting at workers inside to come out. They also closed entrances to the offices of the Department of Higher Education and Training, and disrupted traffic on Francis Baard Street.

A striking cleaner at the Department of Labour, Boitumelo Motaung said she earns R6,000 a month and supports a family of four people. She says she spends about R1,000 on transport from Ga-Rankuwa to Pretoria for work.

“We are suffocating, and we are earning peanuts. I have three kids that are attending school and their father is unemployed. I am taking care of everything and a few days after payday, I am left without a penny and survive off loan sharks. We need government to recognise our value as people. Sometimes I am forced to do the work of three people where I work because they are not employing enough cleaning staff. That is why I am supporting this Nehawu strike,” said Motaung.

Motaung said she has been working as a cleaner for seven years.

In a statement, DPSA director general Yoliswa Makhasi said work stoppages and pickets by Nehawu and its members would be contempt of court.

Spokesperson for the department Moses Mushi said the minister had called on unions to return to the negotiating table.

Nehawu deputy secretary-general December Mavuso said the strike had expanded. He said the union’s lawyers and government lawyers were in discussion about an appeal to the Labour Appeal Court. “We don’t know when an outcome will be available . In the meantime, our workers are on the picket lines,” said Mavuso. “We will strike until our demands are met”.

Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said the department was working with provincial health authorities and law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation to ensure rapid response and if necessary urgent intervention.

In Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape, community health care workers were ordered to stop their services at clinics and hospitals. Striking Nehawu members blocked the entrance of the Fort Beaufort Provincial Hospital and turned away patients. Top management was allowed to enter but other staff were locked outside the gates.

Nehawu also shut down several government offices in the Eastern Cape.

Mphakamisi Shooter, regional Nehawu treasurer, told GroundUp the union had used its resources to put President Cyril Ramaphosa in power. “But now he is failing to give us what we deserve.”

“We have over 5,000 members in this region. Today we made sure that we shut down all government departments in this region until Ramaphosa gives us a decent wage.”

MEC for Health Nomakhosazana Meth condemned the unprotected strike. “We understand that workers have a right to demonstrate but when they do they cannot infringe on the rights of others. We cannot afford to have a situation where the lives of patients and staff not on strike are in danger as a result of the action of those who have embarked on this action.”

She said there were reports of disruptions and acts of intimidation in some areas.

In Makhanda, clinics were closed as were the offices of the departments of Home Affairs, Labour, and Social Development by a group of about 80 protesters .

Madoda Toni, who was part of the protest, said the government cannot continue to pay workers low salaries while prices of food and other items were rising so fast. “We need permanent jobs, decent wage increases, and contract workers should be absorbed to be full time government employees and paid decent salaries,” said Toni.

In Qonce (King Williams Town) it was also reported that SASSA and Home Affairs offices were closed down by the protesters.

In Durban, patients were prevented from entering Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital by Nehawu members. The protest started about 6am and ended just before lunchtime when workers dispersed and returned to work. By 1pm, everything was back to normal.


This article first appeared on EWN : Nehawu says strike action to spread across the country




8 March 2023 7:59 AM
by Ground Up

More from Local

© rattanakun/123rf.com

Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?

13 June 2023 5:01 PM

While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was at the Western Cape High Court on 13 March 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims

13 June 2023 4:03 PM

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has claimed that ANC MPs and the chairperson of the inquiry into her fitness to hold office sought to bribe her with R600,000 to make the inquiry disappear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ'

13 June 2023 2:50 PM

This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivered the State of the City Address last week and highlighted the prioritisation of service delivery, while some council members deemed his speech vague and uninspiring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Joe Biden meets with President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on 16 September 2022. Picture: SAUL LOEB / AFP

US has no intention of moving Agoa Forum from SA, says Dirco

13 June 2023 2:33 PM

This follows a letter from a group of US lawmakers to President Joe Biden's administration to sanction South Africa for what is perceived as its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: kie-ker from Pixabay

[LISTEN] How much is wind energy contributing to our electricity grid?

13 June 2023 1:38 PM

With our ongoing electricity crisis, wind energy could play a significant role as an alternative energy source.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Joe Biden is seen before giving remarks in Statuary Hall of the US Capitol on 6 January 2022 in Washington, DC. Picture: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images/AFP

The Midday Report Express: White House urged to move AGOA summit out of SA

13 June 2023 1:29 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Twitter/SAPoliceService

Popcru concerned about the number of police killings in SA

13 June 2023 12:57 PM

The union said that since the beginning of 2023, thirteen officers were killed and several more were left with career-threatening injuries, leaving members of the police force fearing for their safety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele welcomed nearly 10,000 newly trained officers at a passing out ceremony in Pretoria on 13 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics

13 June 2023 12:54 PM

Launching in Parliament tomorrow, the Function of the Police report by the NSI looks at police reform in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.com

Safa calls on anyone with info on Sunday's fatal shooting to assist the police

13 June 2023 12:18 PM

Two people, including a local well known soccer coach, were shot and killed on Sunday following a match.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Lax security measures, sophisticated hackers reason for rise in cyber breaches

13 June 2023 11:38 AM

The 2023 State of Ransomware report for South Africa claimed that several organisations were hit by ransomware attacks in 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ'

Local

Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims

Local

US has no intention of moving Agoa Forum from SA, says Dirco

Local

EWN Highlights

Don't blame Mabuyane for admission to UFH master's programme, argues lawyer

13 June 2023 9:42 PM

Surfer Sarah Baum says she has forever 'wanted to qualify for the Olympics'

13 June 2023 8:48 PM

WC Health Dept shocked after staff was held at gunpoint in health facility

13 June 2023 8:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA