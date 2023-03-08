Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
It's International Women's Day! Giving women equal opportunities is not enough

8 March 2023 9:08 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Gender Equality
International Women's Day

This year, International Women’s Day highlights that while equality is the end goal, equity is how we get there.

It’s International Women’s Day, and while it is important to celebrate the women around you, it serves as a reminder that we are still far from true gender equality.

This year’s theme is #EmbraceEquity, but what exactly is the difference between equity and equality?

Equality means that everyone is treated equally, an individual or group of people are given the same resources and opportunities.

Equity, however, recognizes that each person comes from a different a background and circumstances, and they are given resources and opportunities that fit their specific needs.

This way, we can reach a truly equal outcome.

While we often aim for equal opportunities, it can actually lead to exclusion.

With this in mind, it is easier to understand that just giving women equal rights is not enough to tackle already existing inequalities.

According to the official International Women’s Day website, if society truly believes in, values and embraces equity, more women are likely to have access to what they need in order to succeed.

“If you truly believe in forging an equal and inclusive world, then you will truly believe in the need for the world to better understand the difference between equity and equality.”


This article first appeared on 947 : It's International Women’s Day! Giving women equal opportunities is not enough




