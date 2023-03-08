Stop neglecting coloured communities, Westbury tells Lesufi
JOHANNESBURG - Community members in Westbury said that most social ills in the community are a result of unemployment at an imbizo on Tuesday.
Residents were talking to the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi at a Crime Prevention Imbizo.
The imbizo followed an upsurge gang-related shootings in the area that have increased the anxieties of those who live in the area.
In February, 13 people in Westbury were shot - resulting in at least two deaths - in different incidents.
The Crime Prevention Imbizo painted a picture of the brutal reality for the community.
With tears in her eyes as she walked to the podium, Westbury resident Melissa Davids said she couldn't bare the sight of politicians who delivered empty promises.
She knelt to the floor, urging Lesufi to find solutions to the unemployment crisis in the area which she said was the cause of the high level of crime.
“We want to work - I can tell you that. We want to do [recreational] activities - but nothing is coming to us.”
She told the Lesufi that the government must prioritise coloured communities in addition to other in-need areas.
“It was not only Nelson Mandela - Ashley Kriel also fought during the apartheid era."
Westbury is one of severalcommunities in Johannesburg that has been calling for a solution to crimes including gangsterism and drug abuse.
This article first appeared on EWN : Stop neglecting coloured communities, Westbury tells Lesufi
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?
While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs.Read More
Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has claimed that ANC MPs and the chairperson of the inquiry into her fitness to hold office sought to bribe her with R600,000 to make the inquiry disappear.Read More
Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ'
This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivered the State of the City Address last week and highlighted the prioritisation of service delivery, while some council members deemed his speech vague and uninspiring.Read More
US has no intention of moving Agoa Forum from SA, says Dirco
This follows a letter from a group of US lawmakers to President Joe Biden's administration to sanction South Africa for what is perceived as its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
[LISTEN] How much is wind energy contributing to our electricity grid?
With our ongoing electricity crisis, wind energy could play a significant role as an alternative energy source.Read More
The Midday Report Express: White House urged to move AGOA summit out of SA
All the news you need to know.Read More
Popcru concerned about the number of police killings in SA
The union said that since the beginning of 2023, thirteen officers were killed and several more were left with career-threatening injuries, leaving members of the police force fearing for their safety.Read More
When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics
Launching in Parliament tomorrow, the Function of the Police report by the NSI looks at police reform in South Africa.Read More
Safa calls on anyone with info on Sunday's fatal shooting to assist the police
Two people, including a local well known soccer coach, were shot and killed on Sunday following a match.Read More