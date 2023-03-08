'President Cyril Ramaphosa is tax compliant' - SARS
John Maytham interviews Mike Teuchert, a Tax Partner at Mazars.
- Concerns regarding Ramaphosa's tax compliance were raised in the wake of the Phala Phala scandal
- SARS has received the green light to disclose Ramaphosa's and his business entities' tax affairs
Ramaphosa’s tax compliance status triggered public interest last year, following news of the discovery of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm.
On Tuesday, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa and the officers at his Ntaba Nyoni cattle farm are tax compliant.
The announcement follows after SARS received the green light to disclose Ramaphosa’s tax affairs.
Teuchert says it is unusual for taxpayers to provide SARS with consent to discuss their tax affairs with the general public.
SARS are prohibited... from disclosing taxpayers' affairs to anybody other than the taxpayer... it is quite unusual for taxpayers to provide SARS with this consent to discuss their tax affairs with the general public.Mike Teuchert, Tax Partner – Mazars
SARS in my experience have always upheld their secrecy provisions.Mike Teuchert, Tax Partner – Mazars
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'President Cyril Ramaphosa is tax compliant' - SARS
