Tottenham, SA Tourism scandal sealed Sisulu's fate in the cabinet reshuffle
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa could not ignore the public outrage over SA Tourism's R1 billion sponsorship deal by SA Tourism when planning Monday's cabinet reshuffle.
Ramaphosa fired Sisulu, replacing her with former-Cape Town mayor, Patricia de Lille - a move welcomed by the tourism industry.
In February former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu was adamant, along with the executive of SA Tourism, that its mooted R1bn sponsorship of Tottenham Hotspur would go ahead.
Naidu’s comments come after President Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Sisulu as Tourism Minister with Patricia de Lille in his cabinet reshuffle Monday night.
Ramaphosa also reappointed Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma as the Minister of women, youth, and persons with disabilities.
Naidu said the reshuffle left more questions than answers - including the appointment of Dlamini Zuma, who voted in favour of a vote of no confidence to remove him.
"So, I think in a way there are two ways you can interpret that, one is that he brings her closer to the presidency to keep an eye on her, or it’s that one he says well you know what, she’s 74-years-old, I’m not going to kick her out. Let’s not forget that she’s one of the five African National Congress Members of Parliament who said yes to the Phala Phala independent panel report."
This article first appeared on EWN : Tottenham, SA Tourism scandal sealed Sisulu's fate in the cabinet reshuffle
