Good QUALITY sleep is 'the glue that brings your whole life together'





Africa Melanie chats with Dr. Hema Kalan (an integrative medical doctor) about the important role sleep plays in overall health.

Are you living a healthy lifestyle with the perfect exercise routine, diet and supplement regimen? Without good quality sleep, it all means nothing.

According to Kalan, sleep effects every aspect of our lives.

Every different part of our body is linked to the other, so [when] we are trying to build muscle here, we think that it is [all about] diet and exercise, not realising that it is other things like sleep [that] are also needed. Dr. Hema Kalan, an integrative medical doctor.

She defines sleep as an active process that allows the body to regenerate, restore and repair itself.

It is a time where our hormones – testosterone, IGF-1 (a type of hormone), cortisone - are regulated and balanced.

So, if you are not sleeping, we have a decrease in testosterone, and increase in our stress hormone (cortisone) and that does not make proper muscle build possible. Dr. Hema Kalan, an integrative medical doctor.

A lack of sleep can also lead to insulin resistance, a decrease in the body’s glucose uptake, and less energy for exercise.

While sleep is important, the quality of that sleep is just as important, says Kalan.

It is recommended that adults get seven to nine hours of sleep, specifically at night, as our bodies have an internal 24-hour clock, synced with nature.

Having trouble getting in the hours?

Kalan recommends removing electronic devices.

The elephant in the room... is our devices. Everybody knows about blue light but very few people know about the harmful effects of electromagnetic fields from our cell phones, Wi-Fi and even the smart watches that you are wearing. Dr. Hema Kalan, an integrative medical doctor.

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.