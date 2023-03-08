Good QUALITY sleep is 'the glue that brings your whole life together'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics? While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs. 13 June 2023 5:01 PM
Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has claimed that ANC MPs and the chairperson of the inquiry into her fitness to hold... 13 June 2023 4:03 PM
Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ' This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivered the State of the City Address last week and highlighted the prioritisation... 13 June 2023 2:50 PM
View all Local
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why... 13 June 2023 8:48 AM
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible att... 13 June 2023 6:57 AM
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reas... 13 June 2023 6:26 AM
View all Politics
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Lax security measures, sophisticated hackers reason for rise in cyber breaches The 2023 State of Ransomware report for South Africa claimed that several organisations were hit by ransomware attacks in 2022. 13 June 2023 11:38 AM
Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms... 13 June 2023 9:31 AM
View all Business
Car feature: What you should know before you trade in your car If you are planning to trade in your car, it is important to be prepared so you can get the best possible deal. 13 June 2023 3:53 PM
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all. 13 June 2023 2:17 PM
7 Father’s Day gift ideas under R200 You don't need to break bank looking for a Father's Day gift. 13 June 2023 1:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Bro... 13 June 2023 1:13 PM
WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned. 13 June 2023 10:33 AM
[LISTEN] Jaypee Snyman (he finished last) recalls helping fellow Comrades runner Jaypee Snyman helped fellow runner Siphiwe Dludla to finish the race, arm-in-arm, stealing the hearts of many. 13 June 2023 9:57 AM
View all Sport
Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now Childstars May-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate their 37th birthdays today. Here's what they've been up to away from the spotlight. 13 June 2023 8:55 AM
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86. 13 June 2023 7:52 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

Good QUALITY sleep is 'the glue that brings your whole life together'

8 March 2023 11:17 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
lack of sleep
Doctor Sleep
healthy habits
importance of sleep

Sleep is vital for good health. Here's why...

Africa Melanie chats with Dr. Hema Kalan (an integrative medical doctor) about the important role sleep plays in overall health.

.

Are you living a healthy lifestyle with the perfect exercise routine, diet and supplement regimen? Without good quality sleep, it all means nothing.

According to Kalan, sleep effects every aspect of our lives.

Every different part of our body is linked to the other, so [when] we are trying to build muscle here, we think that it is [all about] diet and exercise, not realising that it is other things like sleep [that] are also needed.

Dr. Hema Kalan, an integrative medical doctor.

She defines sleep as an active process that allows the body to regenerate, restore and repair itself.

It is a time where our hormones – testosterone, IGF-1 (a type of hormone), cortisone - are regulated and balanced.

So, if you are not sleeping, we have a decrease in testosterone, and increase in our stress hormone (cortisone) and that does not make proper muscle build possible.

Dr. Hema Kalan, an integrative medical doctor.

A lack of sleep can also lead to insulin resistance, a decrease in the body’s glucose uptake, and less energy for exercise.

While sleep is important, the quality of that sleep is just as important, says Kalan.

It is recommended that adults get seven to nine hours of sleep, specifically at night, as our bodies have an internal 24-hour clock, synced with nature.

Having trouble getting in the hours?

Kalan recommends removing electronic devices.

The elephant in the room... is our devices. Everybody knows about blue light but very few people know about the harmful effects of electromagnetic fields from our cell phones, Wi-Fi and even the smart watches that you are wearing.

Dr. Hema Kalan, an integrative medical doctor.

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.




8 March 2023 11:17 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
lack of sleep
Doctor Sleep
healthy habits
importance of sleep

More from Health & Fitness

Image source: screengrab of PRIME Energy drinks from Prime website

Study: Taurine in PRIME Energy and other drinks boosts health and slows ageing

12 June 2023 11:16 AM

A study has found that taurine, which is found in PRIME Energy, Red Bull, Monster and other drinks, could 'help us live longer and healthier lives.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food in the fridge. Photo: Unsplash/Darrien Staton

All you need to know about food safety

11 June 2023 8:34 AM

An estimated 420 000 people die every year from eating contaminated food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy drink cans

Should kids be drinking energy drinks?

10 June 2023 11:04 AM

These drinks have become popular due to their promise to boost energy levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Be more self-aware to avoid workplace burnout – practitioner

7 June 2023 1:45 PM

Cebile Xulu talks about overcoming workplace burnout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © dolgachov/123rf.com

1 in 9 men in SA have diabetes: Knowing how to identify the symptoms

7 June 2023 10:11 AM

As part of Men’s Health Month this June, Dr Elmo Pretorius talks about identifying diabetes symptoms in men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

What happens when your valuables are stolen from the gym?

26 May 2023 12:05 PM

There have been cases where people have locked their valuables in a gym locker, and come back to find find their items had been taken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Practice good hand hygiene. Picture: Pixabay/Jeyaratnam Caniceus

5 simple tips to prevent cholera

25 May 2023 11:47 AM

Clean water and good hygiene are important in preventing cholera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Adrian Gore, the genius behind Discovery’s global success

25 May 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Discovery’s founder and CEO Adrian Gore about building a business based on human values and not just monetary gain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studios

THIS is why you shouldn’t wrap your food in aluminium foil before cooking it

24 May 2023 10:22 AM

Research by Ghada Bassioni of Ain Shams University reveals that foil will leach into your meal and could be bad for your health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tvirbickis/123rf

Artificial sweeteners won’t help you lose weight – WHO

23 May 2023 12:54 PM

The health benefits (if any) of artificial sweeteners have been a long talked about controversy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ'

Local

Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims

Local

US has no intention of moving Agoa Forum from SA, says Dirco

Local

EWN Highlights

Don't blame Mabuyane for admission to UFH master's programme, argues lawyer

13 June 2023 9:42 PM

Surfer Sarah Baum says she has forever 'wanted to qualify for the Olympics'

13 June 2023 8:48 PM

WC Health Dept shocked after staff was held at gunpoint in health facility

13 June 2023 8:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA