[LISTEN] Disqualified Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela opens up about insolvency

Makwarela was declared insolvent in 2016

He claims to be rehabilitated, but cannot provide a rehabilitation certificate

Makwarela was declared insolvent in 2016 after failing to honor his debts.

As a result, he has been disqualified, as a person who is declared insolvent is barred from holding public office.

Makwarela admits to his insolvency, after failing to pay R70 000 he owed his complex in outstanding levies.

However, he says that he was declared rehabilitated by a curator in 2020, but did not receive the rehabilitation certificate. He adds that he still considers himself to be the legitimate mayor of Tshwane.

I am at work until the correct process is followed. Dr Murunwa Makwarela, Disqualified Tshwane Mayor

Makwarela says he is attending to the matter of the outstanding rehabilitation certificate.

According to Mosery, the IEC has received communication from the municipal manager that a vacancy has been declared for the role of mayor.

I confirm that there is a vacancy declared against this particular name of the councillor. In my understanding, you cannot declare a vacancy and the person remains in office. Mawethu Mosery, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer - IEC

