Viral video suggests Russia executed Ukrainian prisoner of war
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
A video of Russian soldiers seemingly killing an unarmed prisoner of war has emerged.
The Ukrainian soldier says, “Glory to Ukraine!” before a Russian shoots him with an automatic weapon.
The Russian soldier can be heard shouting “Die!” after the POW is shot dead.
Intentionally killing a prisoner of war is a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.
Ukraine has launched an investigation to find the Russian soldiers responsible for the killing.
Its military named the POW as Tymofiy Shadura from the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade.
There are conflicting reports about the Ukrainian soldier’s identity… The killers have not yet been identified…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
The UN is investigating 70 000 war crimes…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Viral video suggests Russia executed Ukrainian prisoner of war
