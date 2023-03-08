Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
[WATCH] Electricity Minister dances with enough energy to power South Africa

8 March 2023
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford

A video of our new Minister of Electricity tearing up the dance floor is going viral on social media.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

  • A video of the Minister of Electricity dancing has gone viral

  • South Africans are hoping he brings this same amount of energy to fix our electricity crisis

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/ 702
Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/ 702

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as South Africa's new Electricity Minister.

Since then he has caught the attention of South Africans who have been watching his dance moves online.

We are just hoping he has got the same energy to fix our failing energy system.

Barbara Friedman

Ramokgopa’s viral moves also serve as a reminder that once something is on the internet, it is there to stay.

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Electricity Minister dances with enough energy to power South Africa




