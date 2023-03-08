[WATCH] Electricity Minister dances with enough energy to power South Africa
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
-
A video of the Minister of Electricity dancing has gone viral
-
South Africans are hoping he brings this same amount of energy to fix our electricity crisis
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as South Africa's new Electricity Minister.
Since then he has caught the attention of South Africans who have been watching his dance moves online.
We are just hoping he has got the same energy to fix our failing energy system.Barbara Friedman
Ramokgopa’s viral moves also serve as a reminder that once something is on the internet, it is there to stay.
Ladies & Gentlemen meet Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity. A qualified Civil Engineer is expected to solve electrical issues. pic.twitter.com/K7GbZb8vrW' Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 7, 2023
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Electricity Minister dances with enough energy to power South Africa
Source : 702
More from Lifestyle
Don't get scammed out of smelling lekker: how to tell real perfumes from fakes
Relebogile Mabotja chats to a passionate fragrance enthusiast, Zesipho Mcwang about spotting real high-end fragrances from fakes.Read More
Tiktok trend lands 40 students in hospital
The TikTok ‘borgs’ craze has gone horribly wrong, with students drinking themselves into the emergency room.Read More
[WATCH] South Africa’s first 3D-printed low-cost home is here!
Could this be the solution to affordable, accessible housing?Read More
[WATCH] Resort guest complains about people 'reserving' poolside chairs
A video of a man complaining about people "reserving" chairs with towels at a Dominican Republic resort in is going viral.Read More
[WATCH] Girlfriend with 'controversial' outfit busts her man with another woman
A video is going viral of a woman wearing an "interesting" outfit who confronts her cheating boyfriend at a basketball game.Read More
Can you improve your health with just 11 minutes of daily exercise?
A study has found that 11 minutes of moderate to vigorous daily activities can have a positive impact on your health.Read More
Found the perfect pair of jeans? 5 tips to keep them looking great for long
Levi Strauss and Co shares five tips on how to keep your favourite pair looking great.Read More
[WATCH] Mother shocked after 6-year-old twins spend more than R14K on snacks
A tweet of twins using $800 (R14 582.72) to buy snacks through the Instacart app is trending on social media.Read More
Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March
Motorists will have to stretch those rands even further as the petrol price is set to increase by R1.27 a litre from 1 March.Read More