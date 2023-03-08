Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille: I need to hit the road running immediately





Clarence Ford interviews Patricia De Lille, Tourism Minister.

Patricia De Lille, former Public Works Minister has been named as the new Tourism minister in Ramaphosa’s reshuffled cabinet.

Newly appointed Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille being sworn-in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Tshwane on 30 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

De Lille weighs in on what we can expect from her as the Minister of Tourism:

There is no time for new policies and complaints – solutions and action is needed

De Lille is relying on the Tourism sector to enure that the sector operates at its full potential

If run correctly, the Tourism Sector has a lot to offer, and many opportunities for job creation

Stats have shown that the conditions in the Tourism sector have recovered to match pre-Covid

Before the end of the week, De Lille wants to ensure that she has started consultations with players in the sector

In addition, De Lille wants to consult with community-based organisations to understand the issues faced, what's hindering them from achieving their goals, and what can be done to ensure that they achieve them

We can do a lot more to reach our full potential, and create more jobs in the sector. Patricia De Lille, Tourism Minister

I need to hit the road running immediately. Patricia De Lille, Tourism Minister

