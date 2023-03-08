Tiktok trend lands 40 students in hospital





Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Dozens of students had to be hospitalised as a result of a binge drinking trend

It involves people drinking "black out rage gallons" or "borgs"

FILE: An emergency room sign. Picture: ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay

Over the weekend, 28 ambulances had to be called to take students from the University of Massachusetts to hospital for alcohol poisoning.

More than 40 students reportedly had to be hospitalised and ambulances had to be called from neighbouring towns.

It's all because of the binge-drinking ‘borgs’ trend which has people filling up gallon bottles with a mixture of alcohol, water and electrolytes.

Apparently, the electrolytes are there to help you not get so drunk. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

These bottles are often filled up to a third with alcohol, and a borg is said to be the equivalent of 16 drinks, says Friedman.

The craze of people showing off their borgs with creative names like “Justin Bieborg” or “Spongeborg” has become a viral trend on TikTok.

I just feel like it is so obvious that a huge amount of alcohol, even if you dilute it, is still going to make you incredibly drunk and sick. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

