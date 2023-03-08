



Top of mind on The Midday Report today is the Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) led strike action and protests happening at hospitals nationwide.

The union has said that the strike action is in support of a 10 % wage demand, which the government is refusing to meet, offering 4.7% instead. In the wake of the protests, patients have been refused entry at some hospitals and many government offices were closed down by striking workers. Reports of violent altercations and disruptions have also been reported.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Nehawu Gauteng Provincial Secretary Mzikayise Tshontshi about the impasse and its repercussions.

I have not said there are no disruptions. There are disruptions because the workers have withdrawn their labour. We didn't, as Nehawu say, we condone any acts violence against anyone. But I can say to you Nehawu has not been responsible for any acts of violence against anybody. Mzikayise Tshontshi, Gauteng Provincial Secretary - Nehawu

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Update on Wits protests: The suspended SRC President Aphiwe Mnyamana says they will continue with their efforts until their demands are met.

Drama continues around Tshwane Executive Mayor. No clarity on who holds the office.

Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi will appear virtually at the judicial inquiry into his fitness to stand trial.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: 'Nehawu not responsible for any acts of violence'