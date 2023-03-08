JSE adjusting requirements to keep small- and mid-cap companies from delisting
- The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has reported a net profit after tax increase of 4%, to R749 million for the year to end-December.
- CEO Dr Leila Fourie says small- and mid-cap companies are at the heart of the exchange's delistings and they are working to remedy that.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has reported "a solid performance" for the 12 months to end-December, despite continued delistings.
Its 2022 results reflect year-on-year growth of 4% in headline earnings per share, to 917.7 cents per share.
Net profit after tax increased by 4% to R749 million.
The exchange declared an ordinary dividend of 769c per share, up 2% on the previous year.
“Our core business model, underpinned by quality earnings and strong cash generation, continues to provide a solid foundation for growth" said JSE CEO Leila Fourie.
The JSE recorded revenue growth across its business segments with a growing contribution from non-trading revenue in line with its diversification strategy.' JSE (@JSE_Group) March 8, 2023
Follow this link to read more: https://t.co/dTnqzr3DaI#JSEFY2022 pic.twitter.com/OZizgOCqKW
Motheo Khoaripe (in forBruce Whitfield) interviews Fourie on The Money Show.
She outlines how the bourse makes it revenue.
We provide an infrastructure for various different markets to trade - the bond market, the equities market, commodities market... and we charge fees, largely based on volume and value traded. We also sell market data and we have a number of other, ancillary services... and also help companies to raise capital.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Fourie says it's the JSE's high cash generation that has enabled it to pay a healthy dividend.
We do have strong and sustainable earnings, and we are highly cash-generative... and it's important that you're cash-generative, particularly in uncertain times. Our dividend yield is high, its around 7%, and this indicates the health of the business.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
The JSE has embarked on a number of projects to reign in delistings, she says.
She cites the private placements market, and the process the bourse is undertaking to transform its listings requirements by reducing them.
Dr Fourie says the most important aspect is adjusting the requirements for small- and mid-cap companies.
Our market cap has grown tremendously over the last couple of decades and it's really in the small- and mid-cap where we need to support and put in place growth enablers.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Scroll up to listen to the interview with the CEO of the JSE
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : JSE adjusting requirements to keep small- and mid-cap companies from delisting
Source : The JSE Group Facebook page
More from Business
Money's tight, but try to start investing for your kids 'as soon as possible'
Satrix's Thembeka Khumalo shares valuable pointers about starting an investment journey for your child - on The Money ShowRead More
SA loyalty programmes shine bright on global stage
SA brands took some of the top honours at the International Loyalty Awards in London. The Money Show chats to Truth CEO Amanda Cromhout, who picked up an award herself.Read More
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?
KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.Read More
Loadshedding slashes Spar Group's profits - no dividend for shareholders
The Spar Group reported a double digit drop in operating profits, citing power cuts and problems with its new software system as major contributors.Read More
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities
An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities.Read More
Struggling to find a job? Shoprite offers career opportunities! How to apply...
Younger than 35, and struggling to find a job? You may want to check this out.Read More
National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'
This new bill will see that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, will be covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments
Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait.Read More
How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs
Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting venture capital and growing revenue despite the economic climate.Read More