

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Marumo Gallants’ Dylan Kerr coaches from the stands as he awaits a work permit

8 March 2023 3:21 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Robert Marawa
Dylan Kerr
Marumo Gallants

Marumo Gallants FC acting coach Dylan Kerr is pulling his hair out after waiting more than five weeks for a work permit.

Frustrations continue for coach Dylan Kerr as he enters week five of the waiting game for his work permit to be approved.

The Marumo Gallants FC acting coach caught up with Robert Marwa on Marawa Sports Worldwide on Tuesday about the frustrations surrounding his paperwork.

Kerr was appointed as acting head coach for South African Premier Division club in January this year, while waiting for his work permit to be approved.

Surely at this point I am going to have to get dual citizenship if I am going to stay in this country because it took me five weeks to get my last one (work permit).

Dylan Kerr, Acting coach - Marumo Gallants FC

He added that while he continues to follow due process with Home Affairs, it is difficult to do his job, especially with the CAF Champions League to focus on.

It does not help when I am in the stands, even though I am close to the bench, I am not allowed to be seen trying to get the instructions across.

Dylan Kerr, Acting coach - Marumo Gallants FC

In a previous game Kerr was not able to effectively communicate a substitution to the team which resulted in the wrong player being substituted because of the misunderstanding.

It doesn’t help me, it doesn’t help my players and it doesn’t help the chairman when I am not able to do what I am good at doing, which is making sure that the players are motivated and doing the right things on the field.

Dylan Kerr, Acting coach - Marumo Gallants FC

Kerr is no stranger to the local football scene, having previously been a manager Black Leopards and head coach at Moroka Swallows.

Watch the full interview here:


This article first appeared on 947 : Marumo Gallants’ Dylan Kerr coaches from the stands as he awaits a work permit




