'Sundowns head coach role has taught me a lot about myself' - Rulani Mokwena





Mamelodi Sundowns head coach, Rulani Mokwena says his current role within the club has taught him more about who is as a human being and exposed him to some of his weaknesses.

Under his leadership this season, 'Downs are run away league leaders with 56 points from 22 games, having also put together a record 16-game winning run in the DStv Premiership.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Mokwena said he is learning more about himself every day.

I’m understanding more about myself, my humanness. I am getting to know and accept my weaknesses which might not have been evident to me without this role of head coach. Rulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns Head Coach.

I’m exposed to my own mistakes a lot more because the room for error is so much smaller. I have a reflection of the person that I really am. I make so many mistakes that I wasn’t aware of before I was given this responsibility. Rulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns Head Coach.

Sundowns have been accused of buying their success given that they always seem to secure the best players when the transfer window rolls around and are able to recruit some of the best technical staff as well.

Mokwena admits that there is an element of truth to that.

We have the blessing of being run by an incredibly generous family who support the idea of making Sundowns one of the greatest clubs on the continent and recognisable in the world as well. You only have to go as far as Chelsea for example, who have spent so much money and look where they are. Rulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns Head Coach.

There still needs to be a lot of work put in on the training field. I always say, God given talent mixed with hard work is a dangerous combination and that’s what we have at the moment. Rulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns Head Coach.

Rulani Mokwena and Robert Marawa. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

Sundowns are gearing up for a massive clash with Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League this weekend and Mokwena says despite the gap in experience between the two sides, his team has the right attitude to succeed.

This group, has to be given a fair chance to fail and to succeed because they have worked very hard for that right. The only way for them to do that is for them to play and experience the hardships of the champions league. Intensity and commitment is there and I am proud of them and privileged to sit here as their coach. Rulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns Head Coach.

Watch the full interview with Rulani Mokwena below:

This article first appeared on 947 : 'Sundowns head coach role has taught me a lot about myself' - Rulani Mokwena