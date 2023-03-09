[WEATHER] Lovely summer weather expected in Gauteng on the weekend
It's still summer in Gauteng, with warm weather expected across the province this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.
On Saturday, expect a high of 28 degrees Celsius in Johannesburg and mostly clear skies throughout the day.
On Sunday, partly cloudy weather and a high of 28 degrees Celsius is forecasted.
Sunday comes with a gentle wind and a 30% chance of rain.
In Pretoria, we can expect a high of 31 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy conditions on both Saturday and Sunday.
