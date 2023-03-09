[WEATHER] Lovely summer weather expected in Gauteng on the weekend





It's still summer in Gauteng, with warm weather expected across the province this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.

© weyo/123rf.com

On Saturday, expect a high of 28 degrees Celsius in Johannesburg and mostly clear skies throughout the day.

On Sunday, partly cloudy weather and a high of 28 degrees Celsius is forecasted.

Sunday comes with a gentle wind and a 30% chance of rain.

In Pretoria, we can expect a high of 31 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy conditions on both Saturday and Sunday.