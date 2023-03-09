Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
[WEATHER] Lovely summer weather expected in Gauteng on the weekend

9 March 2023 8:01 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
South African Weather Service
Johannesburg weather
weekend weather

Lovely, warm summer temperatures are expected in Gauteng this weekend.

It's still summer in Gauteng, with warm weather expected across the province this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.

© weyo/123rf.com
© weyo/123rf.com

On Saturday, expect a high of 28 degrees Celsius in Johannesburg and mostly clear skies throughout the day.

On Sunday, partly cloudy weather and a high of 28 degrees Celsius is forecasted.

Sunday comes with a gentle wind and a 30% chance of rain.

In Pretoria, we can expect a high of 31 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy conditions on both Saturday and Sunday.




