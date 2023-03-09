[REVIEW] Hyperice Venom Go: 'revolutionary' heating pad eases pains and aches
Our resident fitness fundi, Liezel van der Westhuizen, chats with Africa Melane about her latest discovery: Hyperice Venom Go, heating pads with a revolutionary twist.
Listen to the full review below:
Here's what the device looks like...
Experts at Hyperice Venom Go explain that this is...
A revolutionary heating vibration pad with unmatched versatility and customization. Wherever you need some relief, this adhesive pad can be moved to any location on your body and can will go to work on your aches and pains using a combination of vibration and hyper heat technology which provides a perfectly even concentration of heat under the pad.Team member, Hyperice Venom Go
Why is it heated?
Heating pads provide significantly better pain relief than unheated patches.Journal of Pain and Symptom Management
On the pad's 'revolutionary' capabilities:
-
It is portable and compact; perfect for areas like your neck, shoulders, and back
-
Can connect and be controlled and customized with your phone via Bluetooth or with buttons on the pad itself
-
Helps promote blood flow and relaxes muscles
-
Fully rechargeable and lasts for around five sessions per charge
-
It is travel-friendly
These revolutionary heating pads go for around R2700 and includes:
-
Three adhesive pads in a pack. You can reapply each pad about 15 to 20 times before they need to be replaced
-
Nine levels of customizable heating vibration combinations
On the price, our resident fitness expert says that 'it's value for money'...
If you look how many uses you’ll get out of it… it’s going to work out cheaper than every time going to buy a drug store pad to use… It’s something that you can keep and reuse. You’re not just going to use it once and throw it away after one use. Once you’ve worked out how many times you’re going to use it… it definitely is value for money.Liezel van der Westhuizen, resident fitness enthusiast
Of course, Melane had to give it a try and his live review was...
It’s fantastic. It’s a controllable heat. The button allows you to control how much heat you have and almost within a second you feel the difference.Africa Melane, Cape Talk and 702 presenter
And Van der Westhuizen said...
I fell in love with it. It’s something that gets a thumbs up from me.Liezel van der Westhuizen, resident fitness enthusiast
And there you have it!
Keen to give it a go? Check it out on the website.
Whether you’re a weekend warrior who needs to recover, a cyclist, a runner, an office worker with neck or back pain - this is one to try.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [REVIEW] Hyperice Venom Go: 'revolutionary' heating pad eases pains and aches
Source : Hyperice website: https://hyperice.com/products/venom-go/
