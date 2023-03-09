Lion roaming in Hennops area being carefully monitored, says NSPCA





JOHANNESBURG – The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has confirmed that another big cat is on the loose, this time around the Hennops area in Gauteng.

It said a lion had been seen near the Hennops hiking trail along the R511 in Centurion.

The country has seen a variety of big cats escape in recent months.

A tiger was shot dead after escaping from its holding are in the south of Johannesburg, while another lion was also shot dead after escaping from its container in the North West.

The NSPCA’s Keshvi Nair said the issue of big cats on the loose needed to be taken more seriously.

“While many people are trying to make light of the situation and joking that perhaps someone is playing a game of Jumanji, it’s actually a serious issue, and the recent report of wild animals on the loose is a matter of concern,” Nair said.

She said rescue teams were monitoring the situation closely.

“The NSPCA is working with Tshwane SPCA who remain on alert. We have been informed of a recent sighting and capture teams are in the area,” she said.

