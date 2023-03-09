Streaming issues? Report here
Boyz II Men is coming to South Africa!

9 March 2023 8:45 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Sun City superbowl
Boyz II Men
SunBet Arena
GrandWest Grand Arena

The legendary group confirmed three shows for October and November after the Covid-19 pandemic made their initial tour impossible.

Multi award-winning super group Boyz II Men are coming to South Africa later this year.

G21 Entertainment and Vertex Events confirmed that the group will perform three shows:

  • 31 October: Grand Arena, Grand West, Cape Town
  • 2 November: SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria
  • 4 November: Superbowl, Sun City, North West

They were initially set to tour South African in 2020 and 2021 but had to postpone due to Covid-19.

"Boyz II Men promised their fans a killer live show shortly before the pandemic, and now keeping true to that promise, now that it’s safe to do so,” G21 Entertainment front-man Glen Netshipise said.

Limited tickets for the seated concert are available on Ticketpro, ranging from R690 to R1790.

Tickets bought for the cancelled shows in 2020 and 2021 will automatically be valid for the new dates.

Ticket holders must get in touch with Ticketpro to exchange their old tickets.


This article first appeared on 947 : Boyz II Men is coming to South Africa!




