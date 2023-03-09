Nehawu disputes claims that its strike aims to cause disruption and violence
Lester Kiewit speaks with Foster Mohale, spokesperson at the Department of Health, and Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolozi.
-
Nehawu affiliated hospital workers are embarking on a nationwide wage strike
-
There have been reports of numerous acts of intimidation by protesters
Workers are striking against a proposed wage increase of 4.7%, saying it is far too low, and demanding an increase of 10%.
South Africa's inflation rate measured at 6.9% in January, the latest available figure.
On Tuesday there were reports of intimidation from protesters, who were said to be turning away patients and staff from hospitals.
According to Mohale, striking Nehawu members have left patients without care.
The Nehawu members made the hospital shut down, blocking the healthcare workers, the nurses, doctors and other staff from entering the hospital, leaving the patients unattended without food or medication.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - Department of Health
The department is trying to minimise the impact of the strikes and the Minister of Health is in communication with the Minister of Police to intensify police visibility at hospitals.
The police have committed to assist us to ensure that those who commit and want to assist our vulnerable patients, [can] do so without being intimidated.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - Department of Health
Nkolozi admits to sporadic incidents of intimidation but deny that Nehawu is aiming to collapse the health sector.
Yes, there have been a few incidents and some are very unfortunate. But to say Nehawu has embarked on a programme to intimidate and cause disruption and violence in the sector – we dispute that.Lwazi Nkolozi, Spokesperson - Nehawu
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nehawu disputes claims that its strike aims to cause disruption and violence
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
