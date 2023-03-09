Events leading to Kganya's death don't add up, says grieving family





The Mokhele family believes something is amiss about how officials at Little Ashford Preschool in Bedfordview have handled the death of their three-year-old child, Kganya, who passed away earlier this week when a loose bookshelf collapsed on him, causing severe injuries.

It's believed Kganya was in a classroom with friends during snack time when he reached over for a toy on the two-metre-tall bookshelf leaning against the wall without any reinforcement.

The massive structure lost balance and caved in on the toddler.

The family doesn't dispute the chain of events up until here, with CCTV footage corroborating part of the school's account of the fatal incident.

What the family says is sinister is what happened afterwards, including how long it took to inform Kganya's parents but more importantly, how and when the staff onsite reacted, as well as the police's response time.

The family was told Kganya was moved to the sickbay where staff administered CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene, adding the toddler - who is believed to have suffered severe head trauma - was then stabilised before being rushed to hospital where he later died.

The upper floor of the school where the incident happened is a traumatising sight - with copious amounts of dried-out blood in two of the rooms, and rolls of tissue that would have would have proven futile to anyone trying to stop the bleeding.

None of the family members can retell the story without gasping for air.

And while the Mokhele's weren't initially suspicious of the events surrounding Kganya's death, when they arrived at Little Ashford seeking answers from the principal they were ignored for hours by staff who claimed to be "too traumatised" to account to Kganya's dad, Ntaote, his uncle, Solly, and grandfather, Sipho Radebe.

Impatient with authorities, the family finally stormed the building demanding to see CCTV footage upstairs.

Speaking at the school a day after Wednesday's tragedy, Kganya's grandfather said the back and forth that ensued about the footage makes them suspicious about what they were hiding.

"It just leaves a bad taste to us. I am sure that this school didn't mean for this to happen, I am sure of that. But what they did afterwards, trying to cover up; that's what makes us really angry. And for the treatment that we got when we demanded to see the footage because we really didn't want to leave this place and it really became ugly."

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane accompanied the family, as well as officials from the Early Childhood Development unit.

"We saw the footage. Horrible. This could have been prevented. I would really be surprised MEC if the report comes here and says they were not negligent.

"He passed away there and then. This thing that paramedics came and took... they just took a lifeless body. I think MEC you need to investigate that because even at the hospital the nurses told us he did not die there. There's something very much missing but we don't want to prejudge this thing."

Three-year-old Kganya Mokhele, who passed away at the Little Ashford Preschool. Picture: Supplied by family

LITTLE ASHFORD'S RESPONSE

The school finally broke its silence on Thursday amid backlash over their response.

Group CEO at Little Ashford, Cedric Ntumba, gave a longwinded speech about his own daughter turning three years old later in the year and how it was inconceivable that Kganya had died such a horrific death.

The colour drained from Kganya's dad's face.

Ntumba assured the Mokhele family that the school would cooperate fully with forensic investigations, but vowed that a parallel internal probe was also already under way.

He said: "We are in a process of understanding to the second what has happened and the reaction by the team once the incident happened. Once all of that has been put on a clear timeline, we will be in a better position to interrogate the different responses."

"We've got certain protocols around head injuries and moving the child or any person with a head injury, just to avoid making it worse, and one has got to be able to interrogate what procedures were followed. We will leave no stone unturned," Ntumba added.

There were allegedly four teachers when and where the accident happened, sparking outrage.

The Mokhele's accuse all four of being on their phones and chatting in a corner, leaving the toddlers unattended.

They want the teachers to be suspended amid investigations, but Ntumba says their fate will only be decided by the outcome of the probe.

"I've got to be steadfast and say please allow us to have a good look at all the evidence before us to make that decision."

The school plans to bolster its safety measures.

"We will make sure that this never happens again, ever."

ECD AT WORK

Director of Early Childhood Development in Gauteng Phumelele Tloubatla did a walkabout at the Bedfordview school on Thursday.

Despite what the family says is overwhelming evidence of negligence on the part of the school, Tloubatla told media she wasn't able to immediately flag any compliance issues.

"Unfortunately, we did not have access to go to the classrooms, we were just able to do the walkabout outside in terms of the infrastructure, the outdoors. All of that seems fine. We were not allowed to go upstairs because it was cordoned off, but we thought we would do another visit."

"We are yet to make that determination," she said of the compliance clarification.

Tloubatla added the unit would zoom into whether the school followed norms and standards in the event of a death onsite.

GAUTENG EDUCATION'S THREATS

While the school remains closed for the rest of the week, officials say it is likely to reopen next week.

MEC Chiloane warned speedy action would be taken if the school was found to have dragged its feet on compliance, as well as health and safety regulations.

"In terms of potential closure, [it] will be determined by the outcome of the investigation but all I can say is we are not afraid of decisions. If I’m not happy, I'm not happy. If the report guides me to that particular direction, we are going to do that."

The ECD sector migrated from the Department of Social Development to the Department of Basic Education almost a year ago to streamline the early learning education model.

Chiloane admits there is still work to be done in the sector.

"Because this is new territory for the Basic Education Department, we will be exploring beyond other avenues, but we will not spare any stone unturned to ensure we are able to close this chapter properly and everybody is able to move forward."

The family is yet to announce the details of little Kganya's memorial and funeral services.

