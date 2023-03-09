Tshwane has a mayor again - Makwarela bounces back after insolvency allegations
JOHANNESBURG - Dr Murunwa Makwarela has effectively been reinstated as the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor.
Makwarela furnished a clearance certificate that was requested by the city manager Johann Mettler to show he was no longer under insolvency and had been rehabilitated.
Mettler informed the electoral commission that Makwarela, who was elected mayor last week, did not meet the criteria to serve as a councillor.
However, the city has since sent an update to the commission informing it of the withdrawal of the declaration of a vacancy, as Makwarela had submitted the required certificate.
