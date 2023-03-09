Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
De Ruyter, police to be hauled before Scopa inquiry on Eskom

9 March 2023 11:35 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
SCOPA
Corruption at Eskom
Andre de Ruyter

Committee chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the former Eskom CEO would not be the only witness in a mooted inquiry into financial irregularities at the power utility.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said if it had known about the corruption claims made by former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, it would have put pressure on law enforcement agencies to investigate.

Scopa now plans to ask De Ruyter to appear before it, despite him having left office, to elaborate on the claims he made in an explosive television interview with eNCA last month.

It’s also preparing to initiate an inquiry based on the allegations made by De Ruyter in that interview.

In 2021, Scopa called off a planned inquiry into racism and financial irregularities claims against De Ruyter, after Eskom said it would conduct its own investigation.

But Scopa said the revelations that came to light during De Ruyter’s last hours in office, could not be left untested.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, however, said other agencies would also have to explain what they knew.

“The allegations that Mr De Ruyter makes will require us not just to engage Mr De Ruyter. He said he spoke to the National Commissioner of Police, right? So my advice is that this does not become a De Ruyter fishing expedition. So he’s not the only one who must appear before the committee.”

Members of Parliament have now been invited to draft terms of reference for an inquiry, to be discussed at a meeting next week.

In 2017, Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee conducted an inquiry into state capture allegations at Eskom, but no one was ever prosecuted as a result of the testimony heard before it.


This article first appeared on EWN : De Ruyter, police to be hauled before Scopa inquiry on Eskom




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
