Woman wins R4 million divorce payout for unpaid housework
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
A Spanish court has ordered a businessman to pay his ex-wife over Є200 000
-
The payout is meant to compensate her for unpaid domestic work she did throughout their marriage
A Spanish divorce court has ruled that Ivana Moral should be compensated by her businessman ex-husband for doing all the housework during their marriage.
When they married the couple had an agreement that if they separated, she would not necessarily be entitled to half of his business and his wealth.
However, the court found that she had not been compensated for all the contributions she had made to their household and lifestyle during their marriage.
The court agreed that, because she dedicated her life to the household, she did not have the opportunity to pursue a different career.
The court looked on this and said he had absolutely been able to get away with the fact that she has not been paid for doing the cleaning, the ironing, you name it.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Her payment was calculated based on the monthly minimum wage in Spain.
I worked out that $200 000 for lets say 25 years... That is $5 an hour. I think she could ask for a pay increase.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Listen to the interview for more (skip to 5:22).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Woman wins R4 million divorce payout for unpaid housework
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/serezniy/serezniy1808/serezniy180809837/106018599-holding-cleaning-products-and-tools-on-bucket-close-up.jpg
More from World
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting
Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit
[PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph.Read More
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world
The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone.Read More
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information
Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86.Read More
NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US.Read More
Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them
Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict.Read More
[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages
This is the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive.Read More