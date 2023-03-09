Mosebenzi Zwane found guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel





CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests has found Mosebenzi Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel and benefits.

Zwane was also been found guilty of breaching the code when he appointed advisors who were business associates of the Guptas.

It also found Zwane wanting when he issued a media release instructing the Finance Minister to engage banks that closed the bank accounts of the Guptas.

The joint committee investigated several complaints against Zwane during his tenure as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister.

The committee considered several complaints against Zwane, mainly from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) James Lorimer and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

One of the complaints was that the appointment of Zwane as the Minister of Mineral Resources was orchestrated by the Guptas to ensure the purchase of the Optimum Coal Mine by Tegeta.

Another complaint was that on 2 of December 2015, after Zwane was appointed as minister, he travelled on board a private jet from Zurich to Dubai in the company of Tony Gupta and Salim Essa.

A further complaint was that the member spent two days in India with the Guptas before flying back to Johannesburg.

The committee found Zwane failed to provide any documentary evidence to confirm that the travel, hotel stay, and being chauffeur-driven in a 7-series BMW was not paid for by the Guptas.

Zwane also did not provide documented evidence to confirm that he paid for himself.

However, the committee found that Zwane did not breach the Code in respect to his appointment as any appointment fell with former President Jacob Zuma.

