Mosebenzi Zwane found guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests has found Mosebenzi Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel and benefits.
Zwane was also been found guilty of breaching the code when he appointed advisors who were business associates of the Guptas.
It also found Zwane wanting when he issued a media release instructing the Finance Minister to engage banks that closed the bank accounts of the Guptas.
The joint committee investigated several complaints against Zwane during his tenure as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister.
The committee considered several complaints against Zwane, mainly from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) James Lorimer and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
One of the complaints was that the appointment of Zwane as the Minister of Mineral Resources was orchestrated by the Guptas to ensure the purchase of the Optimum Coal Mine by Tegeta.
Another complaint was that on 2 of December 2015, after Zwane was appointed as minister, he travelled on board a private jet from Zurich to Dubai in the company of Tony Gupta and Salim Essa.
A further complaint was that the member spent two days in India with the Guptas before flying back to Johannesburg.
The committee found Zwane failed to provide any documentary evidence to confirm that the travel, hotel stay, and being chauffeur-driven in a 7-series BMW was not paid for by the Guptas.
Zwane also did not provide documented evidence to confirm that he paid for himself.
However, the committee found that Zwane did not breach the Code in respect to his appointment as any appointment fell with former President Jacob Zuma.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mosebenzi Zwane found guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel
More from Politics
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport
Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as transformation in sport.Read More
'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape
Without police and security patrolling hot spot areas, buses remain the target of attacks, leaving many injured, says Intercape CEO.Read More
Tshwane has a mayor again - Makwarela bounces back after insolvency allegations
Makwarela provided a clearance certificate requested by Tshwane's city manager, which showed he was no longer under insolvency, and had been rehabilitated.Read More
The Midday Report Express: 'Nehawu not responsible for any acts of violence'
All the news you need to know.Read More
Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille: I need to hit the road running immediately
De Lille catches up with Clarence Ford just days after her appointment as Minister of Tourism.Read More
[LISTEN] Disqualified Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela opens up about insolvency
The Mayor of Tshwane, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, was disqualified after failing to prove that he was no longer insolvent.Read More
Tottenham, SA Tourism scandal sealed Sisulu's fate in the cabinet reshuffle
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu said President Cyril Ramaphosa faced public pressure to remove Lindiwe Sisulu after the fracas Tottenham Hotspur deal.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa is tax compliant' - SARS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has given SARS the green light to disclose his tax affairs.Read More
ANC/EFF or ANC/DA: South Africa could get a coalition government in 2024
If the ANC does not get 50% of the votes in the national election next year, it will have to for a coalition government.Read More