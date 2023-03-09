Streaming issues? Report here
Does it matter how doctors behave if they still provide the necessary care?

9 March 2023 1:15 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Doctor
Lester Kiewit
TikTok
Mvuyisi Mzukwa

A Newcastle doctor, Sandile Qwabe, is getting some social media attention for his unconventional style and behaviour.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chair of the South African Medical Association.

  • Dr Qwabe has become popular on social media

  • Some people are criticising his behaviour as 'unprofessional'

FILE: Dr Sandlie Qwabe. Picture: Twitter
FILE: Dr Sandlie Qwabe. Picture: Twitter

When people imagine a doctor, they may picture images of a white lab coat and a serious demeanor.

However, Qwabe dances in the corridors and wears pantsula style clothing at work.

There is also a photo of him smoking a cigarette that has gone viral.

Social media is divided about Qwabe, with some questioning his professionalism.

Mzukwa says that, while doctors are not prohibited from expressing their individuality, they should ensure they do not cross the boundaries or regulations of their employer.

How you conduct yourself, how you dress up, is really a standard that is set up by the employer.

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chair - South African Medical Association

While many young doctors enjoy using social media to promote messages, they must always ensure they do this within the guidelines of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) and their employer, he says.

Mzukwa adds that the photo of Dr Qwabe smoking in public is especially very controversial.

If you are a healthcare worker, in your regalia with a stethoscope, you are contradicting that public [anti-smoking] message.

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chair - South African Medical Association

Despite the controversy, many social media users are praising Qwabe, who now have 180 000 followers of TikTok.

@qwabekastufuza Medical officer Dr Sandile Qwabe an independent practitioner in 2023 🙌🏿🙌🏿. #pyf #trending #qwabekastufuza #madadenihospital ♬ original sound - Sandile Qwabe

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Does it matter how doctors behave if they still provide the necessary care?




9 March 2023 1:15 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Doctor
Lester Kiewit
TikTok
Mvuyisi Mzukwa

