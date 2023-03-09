Does it matter how doctors behave if they still provide the necessary care?
Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chair of the South African Medical Association.
-
Dr Qwabe has become popular on social media
-
Some people are criticising his behaviour as 'unprofessional'
When people imagine a doctor, they may picture images of a white lab coat and a serious demeanor.
However, Qwabe dances in the corridors and wears pantsula style clothing at work.
There is also a photo of him smoking a cigarette that has gone viral.
Social media is divided about Qwabe, with some questioning his professionalism.
Mzukwa says that, while doctors are not prohibited from expressing their individuality, they should ensure they do not cross the boundaries or regulations of their employer.
How you conduct yourself, how you dress up, is really a standard that is set up by the employer.Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chair - South African Medical Association
While many young doctors enjoy using social media to promote messages, they must always ensure they do this within the guidelines of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) and their employer, he says.
Mzukwa adds that the photo of Dr Qwabe smoking in public is especially very controversial.
If you are a healthcare worker, in your regalia with a stethoscope, you are contradicting that public [anti-smoking] message.Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chair - South African Medical Association
Despite the controversy, many social media users are praising Qwabe, who now have 180 000 followers of TikTok.
@qwabekastufuza Medical officer Dr Sandile Qwabe an independent practitioner in 2023 🙌🏿🙌🏿. #pyf #trending #qwabekastufuza #madadenihospital ♬ original sound - Sandile Qwabe
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Does it matter how doctors behave if they still provide the necessary care?
More from Lifestyle
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work)
The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often.Read More
As a homeowner, now is the right time to go solar – MortgageMe
Adding solar onto your property increases the value tremendously, whether you're looking to sell or rent out your property.Read More
4-year study shows SAns' changing spending habits during and post-COVID
Discovery Bank and Visa have released their SpendTrends2023 report which reflects the changes in consumer behaviour and spending over the past four years.Read More
[REVIEW] Hyperice Venom Go: 'revolutionary' heating pad eases pains and aches
For fitness enthusiasts and anyone with aches and pains, this high-tech heating pad is highly recommended. Here's a full review.Read More
[WEATHER] Lovely summer weather expected in Gauteng on the weekend
Lovely, warm summer temperatures are expected in Gauteng this weekend.Read More
[WATCH] Fatti's & Moni's celebrates unique way South Africa 'does Italian'
The latest TV campaign for the local pasta producer is the advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Don't get scammed out of smelling lekker: how to tell real perfumes from fakes
Relebogile Mabotja chats to a passionate fragrance enthusiast, Zesipho Mcwang about spotting real high-end fragrances from fakes.Read More
Tiktok trend lands 40 students in hospital
The TikTok ‘borgs’ craze has gone horribly wrong, with students drinking themselves into the emergency room.Read More
[WATCH] Electricity Minister dances with enough energy to power South Africa
A video of our new Minister of Electricity tearing up the dance floor is going viral on social media.Read More