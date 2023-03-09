Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
As a homeowner, now is the right time to go solar – MortgageMe

9 March 2023 3:05 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Loadshedding
Solar power
Andrea Tucker
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Clarence Ford

Adding solar onto your property increases the value tremendously, whether you're looking to sell or rent out your property.

Clarence Ford interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor and Andrea Tucker, MortgageMe director.

During Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech, it was announced that South Africans can receive up to R15 000 in tax rebates for solar panels starting from 1 March.

This has left many considering solar energy sources as their pathway towards an uninterrupted power supply.

In Cape Town, 10% of all solar installments were done in the past two months, says Hill-Lewis.

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf
A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

RELATED: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out

In addition to the national government incentive, the city is also providing incentives to residents looking to sell their excess power.

Hill-Lewis says that incentives from the local and national government have become more attractive to houses, and more importantly, businesses.

He adds that the price of technology, such as solar panels and inverters, has been dropping "dramatically" over the past couple of years.

While the meters remain expensive, Hill-Lewis says that the price will be reduced when cheaper, better-quality meters have been found.

As far as the city's plans to mitigate loadshedding goes, Hill-Lewis says that they have targets in place.

It's our target to mitigate up to Stage 4 in 36 months time.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

RELATED: We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding – Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

Until then, Tucker, director of MortgageMe, an online digital originator that aims to assist and empower first-time home buyers through the bond origination process using technology, says that now is the time for homeowners to go solar.

Tucker says that as a nation, we have become too comfortable with not having any power.

Because we've got anywhere between 2 500 and 3 000 sun hours in South Africa every year, we need to take advantage of those and use them to do something that Eskom hasn't been able to do for us.

Andrea Tucker, Director – MortgageMe

While solar may be expensive, Tucker says that there are attractive rental options that may be more aligned with your budget.

Adding solar onto your property increases the value tremendously, whether you're looking to sell or rent out your property, says Tucker.

To be able to have that certificate of compliance available...is so valuable, and you can absolutely command a premium on the property that you're looking at selling.

Andrea Tucker, Director – MortgageMe

RELATED: [PROPERTY] Looking to sell? Now is the best time to invest in solar power

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : As a homeowner, now is the right time to go solar – MortgageMe




