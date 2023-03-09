As a homeowner, now is the right time to go solar – MortgageMe
Clarence Ford interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor and Andrea Tucker, MortgageMe director.
During Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech, it was announced that South Africans can receive up to R15 000 in tax rebates for solar panels starting from 1 March.
This has left many considering solar energy sources as their pathway towards an uninterrupted power supply.
In Cape Town, 10% of all solar installments were done in the past two months, says Hill-Lewis.
RELATED: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out
In addition to the national government incentive, the city is also providing incentives to residents looking to sell their excess power.
Hill-Lewis says that incentives from the local and national government have become more attractive to houses, and more importantly, businesses.
He adds that the price of technology, such as solar panels and inverters, has been dropping "dramatically" over the past couple of years.
While the meters remain expensive, Hill-Lewis says that the price will be reduced when cheaper, better-quality meters have been found.
As far as the city's plans to mitigate loadshedding goes, Hill-Lewis says that they have targets in place.
It's our target to mitigate up to Stage 4 in 36 months time.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
RELATED: We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding – Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Until then, Tucker, director of MortgageMe, an online digital originator that aims to assist and empower first-time home buyers through the bond origination process using technology, says that now is the time for homeowners to go solar.
Tucker says that as a nation, we have become too comfortable with not having any power.
Because we've got anywhere between 2 500 and 3 000 sun hours in South Africa every year, we need to take advantage of those and use them to do something that Eskom hasn't been able to do for us.Andrea Tucker, Director – MortgageMe
While solar may be expensive, Tucker says that there are attractive rental options that may be more aligned with your budget.
Adding solar onto your property increases the value tremendously, whether you're looking to sell or rent out your property, says Tucker.
To be able to have that certificate of compliance available...is so valuable, and you can absolutely command a premium on the property that you're looking at selling.Andrea Tucker, Director – MortgageMe
RELATED: [PROPERTY] Looking to sell? Now is the best time to invest in solar power
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : As a homeowner, now is the right time to go solar – MortgageMe
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122964351_solar-panels-or-photovoltaic-power-plant-on-the-roof-of-a-house.html
More from Local
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Global automaker Stellantis plans to build manufacturing plant in SA
Stellantis - owner of brands like Fiat, Citroën and Alfa Romeo - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the IDC and dtic to manufacture vehicles in South Africa.Read More
Standard Bank posts record profits even as loadshedding bill in SA quadruples
Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's full-year results and its confidence about the future.Read More
Just how effective is SA's intelligence agency?
John Maytham interviews Jane Duncan, Professor of Digital Society, University of Glasgow.Read More
'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape
Without police and security patrolling hot spot areas, buses remain the target of attacks, leaving many injured, says Intercape CEO.Read More
Zozibini Tunzi on making a difference after Miss Universe
"We are all meant to play a part," says former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as she prepares to launch her non-profit.Read More
Events leading to Kganya's death don't add up, says grieving family
The family of three-year-old Kganya Mokhele, who passed away at Little Ashford Preschool after a bookshelf fell on him, said there was 'something missing' in the events that led to his tragic death.Read More
Are ghosts 'a real thing' in South Africa?
The paranormal world is a reality for many across the country, says Arno du Toit, founder of Phoenix Paranormal SA.Read More
De Ruyter, police to be hauled before Scopa inquiry on Eskom
Committee chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the former Eskom CEO would not be the only witness in a mooted inquiry into financial irregularities at the power utility.Read More
More from Lifestyle
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work)
The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often.Read More
Does it matter how doctors behave if they still provide the necessary care?
A Newcastle doctor, Sandile Qwabe, is getting some social media attention for his unconventional style and behaviour.Read More
4-year study shows SAns' changing spending habits during and post-COVID
Discovery Bank and Visa have released their SpendTrends2023 report which reflects the changes in consumer behaviour and spending over the past four years.Read More
[REVIEW] Hyperice Venom Go: 'revolutionary' heating pad eases pains and aches
For fitness enthusiasts and anyone with aches and pains, this high-tech heating pad is highly recommended. Here's a full review.Read More
[WEATHER] Lovely summer weather expected in Gauteng on the weekend
Lovely, warm summer temperatures are expected in Gauteng this weekend.Read More
[WATCH] Fatti's & Moni's celebrates unique way South Africa 'does Italian'
The latest TV campaign for the local pasta producer is the advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Don't get scammed out of smelling lekker: how to tell real perfumes from fakes
Relebogile Mabotja chats to a passionate fragrance enthusiast, Zesipho Mcwang about spotting real high-end fragrances from fakes.Read More
Tiktok trend lands 40 students in hospital
The TikTok ‘borgs’ craze has gone horribly wrong, with students drinking themselves into the emergency room.Read More
[WATCH] Electricity Minister dances with enough energy to power South Africa
A video of our new Minister of Electricity tearing up the dance floor is going viral on social media.Read More