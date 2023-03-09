Zozibini Tunzi on making a difference after Miss Universe





Clement Manyathela caught up with former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, about her life beyond the crown.

Ahead of the launch of her non-profit, the Zozibini Tunzi Foundation, Tunzi reflected on her unique, but challenging reign as Miss Universe prior to the pandemic.

Because I was away from home, not knowing how everyone was, there was [a] constant worrying every day, so I wasn’t thinking about my job. Zozibini Tunzi, Former Miss Universe.

The optimist in her was, however, was not going to let the circumstances put her down and take away from the opportunity presented to her.

Miss Universe provided her with a platform to highlight various issues, including gender-based violence and racial inequality, which were prevalent during the lockdown.

I feel like I am always in the right place at the right time, I am always where I am supposed to be. And because of my advocacies at the time, racial inequality and gender inequality, those were the things that were really prevalent during this time because I was in the United States. Zozibini Tunzi, Former Miss Universe.

As it turns out her reign as Miss Universe was the world’s longest, beginning in 2019 and ending in 2021, due to the pandemic.

Following her reign and post pandemic, Tunzi has had her eye set on continuing her work, making a difference and leaving an impact on her surrounding community.

She took time off at the beginning of this year to drive the foundation, focusing on women, children and education.

People think you just do the social issues because you are Miss Universe, or even Miss South Africa. Most women go into those platforms because that is what they want to do in the first place, so to be able to continue doing that work in my own personal capacity is very fulfilling. Zozibini Tunzi, Former Miss Universe.

I think we are all meant to play a part, making sure that we are contributing to humanity as best as we can with the platform that I have. With my legacy that I want to leave, I want to make sure that I do something impactful. Zozibini Tunzi, Former Miss Universe.

