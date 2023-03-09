'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape
Bongani Bingwa interviews Johann Ferreira, Intercape CEO.
A few months ago, Ferreira chatted with Bingwa to discuss the attacks on Intercape buses allegedly by the taxi industry mafia over routes between Eastern Cape, Gauteng and the Western Cape.
The Minister of Transport at the time, Fikile Mbalula, after engagements with all affected parties, was ordered by the Makhanda Court to come up with a plan to resolve the issue.
To date, Ferreira says there's been absolutely no progress and alleges that bus services remain the target of taxi mafia attacks.
RELATED: No word from Minister of Transport as attacks against Intercape drivers rise
Ferreira weighs in:
- Prior to the service being reinstituted, police were expected to put in place a comprehensive plan to safeguard the buses, drivers and passengers from the attacks and intimidation
- It became clear to Ferreira that the Department of Transport was not interested in contributing in a positive way
- A day after the services were reinstituted, buses were being chased away in no-go zones
- Allegedly, last night a passenger was wounded by taxi operators after the bus was targetted and gunmen fired shots aimed at the driver
- Because of the ongoing attacks, they have had to hire their own security to safeguard hot spot areas, which costs about R2 million a month
- When security and their own staff are removed from the hot spots, the attacks and intimidation resumes
Ferreira says that they're headed back to the high court to seek relief to declare that the action plan that was submitted by the then National Minister of Transport was not sufficient and that a comprehensive plan is needed to ensure that the safety of buses, drivers and passengers remain a top priority.
It was unbelievable, the level of incompetency and the level of disdain that they [Department of Transport] showed towards this issue.Johann Ferreira, CEO - Intercape Group
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape
Source : @intercapebus/Facebook
