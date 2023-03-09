Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms





S&P Global Ratings has lowered its outlook on South Africa to stable from positive, as loadshedding shows no sign of letting up.

Along with the energy crisis, the agency cited the slow pace of reforms and infrastructure constraints.

The move has been described as unexpected, but is it really?

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

Its not a surprise. To say 'downgrade' sounds a bit alarming, it's better to say 'change in outlook from positive to stable'. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - RMB

We could take a bit of joy from this in the sense that the outlook is indeed "stable", Mhlanga says.

"It means the next move is not an actual downgrade. It will be a change in outlook to negative, before it goes to an actual downgrade."

However, S&P's decision is a cause for concern, he concurs.

And the outlook for 2023 is not positive.

It is not anything new that we were not aware of - if you just look in terms of the intensity of loadshedding last year relative to the two months so far of this year we are starting much worse than the worst we have seen last year. That already gives us a sense that growth is going to be quite weak. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - RMB

WE already had Quarter 4 of 2022 growth that contracted more than expected... We are now talking the potential of a technical recession... For the year as a whole, we are now gravitating towards 0% given that market expectations are around 0.4% to 0.6% Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - RMB

