Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA loyalty programmes shine bright on global stage SA brands took some of the top honours at the International Loyalty Awards in London. The Money Show chats to Truth CEO Amanda Cro... 14 June 2023 9:47 PM
[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans? On Tuesday, parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. 14 June 2023 4:46 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint A Cadet Inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA survived a terrifying hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night. 14 June 2023 4:16 PM
View all Local
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding against the Constitutional Court... 14 June 2023 10:15 AM
View all Politics
Money's tight, but try to start investing for your kids 'as soon as possible' Satrix's Thembeka Khumalo shares valuable pointers about starting an investment journey for your child - on The Money Show 14 June 2023 10:02 PM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
Loadshedding slashes Spar Group's profits - no dividend for shareholders The Spar Group reported a double digit drop in operating profits, citing power cuts and problems with its new software system as m... 14 June 2023 7:30 PM
View all Business
Here's how you can get the best night's rest, without medication If you are battling with insomnia there are some non-pharmaceutical methods that could help you get a good night’s rest. 14 June 2023 3:22 PM
[WATCH] Strong wind sends restaurant staffers flying in China Some of them let go of the canopy poles when the wind blew, but thankfully no fatalities were reported. 14 June 2023 3:13 PM
[WATCH] Fast and Furious gone wrong! Driver blows out Ferrari over speed limit The guy cruised in a sports car with his girlfriend through a long tunnel in Turkiye. 14 June 2023 3:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Bro... 13 June 2023 1:13 PM
View all Sport
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more. 14 June 2023 1:29 PM
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland. 14 June 2023 1:05 PM
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him. 14 June 2023 11:53 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms

9 March 2023 9:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Ratings agency
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Isaah Mhlanga
S&P
S&P Global Ratings

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank.

S&P Global Ratings has lowered its outlook on South Africa to stable from positive, as loadshedding shows no sign of letting up.

Along with the energy crisis, the agency cited the slow pace of reforms and infrastructure constraints.

© tintin75/123rf.com
© tintin75/123rf.com

The move has been described as unexpected, but is it really?

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

Its not a surprise. To say 'downgrade' sounds a bit alarming, it's better to say 'change in outlook from positive to stable'.

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - RMB

We could take a bit of joy from this in the sense that the outlook is indeed "stable", Mhlanga says.

"It means the next move is not an actual downgrade. It will be a change in outlook to negative, before it goes to an actual downgrade."

However, S&P's decision is a cause for concern, he concurs.

And the outlook for 2023 is not positive.

It is not anything new that we were not aware of - if you just look in terms of the intensity of loadshedding last year relative to the two months so far of this year we are starting much worse than the worst we have seen last year. That already gives us a sense that growth is going to be quite weak.

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - RMB

WE already had Quarter 4 of 2022 growth that contracted more than expected... We are now talking the potential of a technical recession... For the year as a whole, we are now gravitating towards 0% given that market expectations are around 0.4% to 0.6%

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - RMB

Scroll up to listen to Mhlanga's analysis


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms




9 March 2023 9:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Ratings agency
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Isaah Mhlanga
S&P
S&P Global Ratings

More from Business

@ inkdrop/123rf

Money's tight, but try to start investing for your kids 'as soon as possible'

14 June 2023 10:02 PM

Satrix's Thembeka Khumalo shares valuable pointers about starting an investment journey for your child - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golubovy/123rf

SA loyalty programmes shine bright on global stage

14 June 2023 9:47 PM

SA brands took some of the top honours at the International Loyalty Awards in London. The Money Show chats to Truth CEO Amanda Cromhout, who picked up an award herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?

14 June 2023 8:12 PM

KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© morris71/123rf.com

Loadshedding slashes Spar Group's profits - no dividend for shareholders

14 June 2023 7:30 PM

The Spar Group reported a double digit drop in operating profits, citing power cuts and problems with its new software system as major contributors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sky Internet CEO and Founder Lorna Mlonzi. Picture: Sky Internet SA/Facebook

Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities

14 June 2023 1:14 PM

An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shoprite Group offers employment opportunities for unemployed youth. Twitter: Shoprite Group

Struggling to find a job? Shoprite offers career opportunities! How to apply...

14 June 2023 10:32 AM

Younger than 35, and struggling to find a job? You may want to check this out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© choreograph/123rf.com

National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'

14 June 2023 8:45 AM

This new bill will see that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, will be covered by National Health Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vlbentley/123rf.com

Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments

13 June 2023 9:54 PM

Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs

13 June 2023 9:22 PM

Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting venture capital and growing revenue despite the economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf

BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA

13 June 2023 8:18 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

golubovy/123rf

SA loyalty programmes shine bright on global stage

14 June 2023 9:47 PM

SA brands took some of the top honours at the International Loyalty Awards in London. The Money Show chats to Truth CEO Amanda Cromhout, who picked up an award herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Antonio Diaz/ 123rf.com

[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?

14 June 2023 4:46 PM

On Tuesday, parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hijacking stock photo. Picture: rattanakun/123rf.com

Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint

14 June 2023 4:16 PM

A Cadet Inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA survived a terrifying hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker at the South African Football Associations meeting on 23 October 2009. Taurai Maduna/ Eyewitness News.

Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral

14 June 2023 3:57 PM

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the country's only coach to win silverware at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Michael Turner / 123rf

[LISTEN] Are emergency housing kits for evictions unconstitutional?

14 June 2023 2:42 PM

South Africans have a constitutional right to adequate housing, but this is not something that everyone is experiencing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: 4 members of Public Protector Inquiry Committee recused

14 June 2023 1:51 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance

14 June 2023 1:38 PM

Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences

14 June 2023 1:05 PM

Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Gauteng records increase in violent crimes between January & March of 2023

14 June 2023 12:20 PM

Provincial Police Commissioner Elias Mawela delivered the fourth quarter crime statistics on Wednesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lerven José Picture: Instagram/@levern_josé

Miss SA finalist called out for bullying

14 June 2023 12:17 PM

A Miss South Africa finalist has been accused of bullying, sparking calls for her removal from the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

© budastock/123rf.com

Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting

14 June 2023 3:32 PM

Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance

14 June 2023 1:38 PM

Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

India state on alert over 'extremely severe' cyclone

India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit

13 June 2023 12:22 PM

[PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©pressmaster/123rf.com

How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world

13 June 2023 11:45 AM

The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

13 June 2023 11:32 AM

Trump has denied all claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Silvio Berlusconi: the property developer who became a media tycoon – and Italy’s most flamboyant prime minister

Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister

13 June 2023 7:52 AM

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Jens Stoltenberg in 2017. Picture: Kuhlmann /MSC via Wikimedia Commons

NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden

12 June 2023 12:39 PM

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South Sudanese soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them

12 June 2023 11:45 AM

Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: melnyk58/123rf.com

[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages

12 June 2023 10:07 AM

This is the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jungle

[WATCH] 3 kids and a baby found alive after wandering Amazon jungle for 40 days

12 June 2023 9:13 AM

"Miracle! Miracle! Miracle! Miracle!" exclaimed rescuers upon finding the lost children, aged 13, nine, four, and one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?

Local

Gauteng records increase in violent crimes between January & March of 2023

Local

Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral

Local

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg council approves budget of more than R80bn

14 June 2023 11:59 PM

Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement

14 June 2023 11:45 PM

KZN cops net 4 suspects connected to Taylors Halt mass murder

14 June 2023 11:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA