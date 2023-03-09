



- The Standard Bank Group has posted record profits for the 12 months to end-December.

- The Group is confident it will deliver its 2025 targets says CEO Sim Tshabalala.

© Rowan Jackson/123rf.com

The Standard Bank Group has reported record profits for the year to end-December 2022.

Headline earnings were up 37%, to R34 247 billion (compared to R25 billion for 2021).

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) jumped 33% to 2,087 cents per share.

"The Group is ahead of plan and confident it will deliver its 2025 targets."

It declared a final dividend of 691c per share, which it says equates to a final dividend payout ratio of 60%.

The South African franchise delivered headline earnings growth of 26%.

Fuel spend due to power cuts quadrupled in 2022 - Standard Bank spent R72 million compared to R18 million in 2021.

Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala in studio with 702's Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele

Bruce Whitfield asks Group CEO Sim Tshabalala whether the Group's stellar results are sustainable considering the downturn in the economy and the rise in loadshedding.

The answer declares Tshabalala, is an emphatic yes.

We're on a trajectory to meet our commitment to the investment community by 2025... We have every confidence we are going to keep producing these results... We're hoping to get into the ROE range [return on equity] of between 17% and 20% this year. (currently at 16.4%) Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank Group

The performance of the South African business was great - up 26%, but the real star was the African region business which now makes up roughly 26% of our headline earnings. East Africa were up roughly 42%, South Central up 52%, and West Africa 12%. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank Group

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Standard Bank posts record profits even as loadshedding bill in SA quadruples