Just how effective is SA's intelligence agency?
The State Security Agency was established in 2009.
The SSA's purpose is to provide forewarning to policy makers about looming threats to national security.
However, like other parastatals it appears to be badly managed.
Like many government institutions, South Africa's State Security Agency is also in a mess.
That's the view of Jane Duncan, an academic at the journalism department at the University of Johannesburg.
Duncan believes that powerful individuals aligned to former president Jacob Zuma, repurposed the institution to help him maintain his grip on power.
The State Security Agency was established in 2009, following Zuma's rise to power.
And as Duncan writes in her News24 article, she says the focus was on protecting the president, which in turn led to the intelligence agency focusing resources on domestic intelligence at the expense of foreign intelligence.
She says the agency has now reached a dead end and should either be shut down or drastically reformed.
It's very difficult to say whether the State Security Agency is operating the way that it should be at the moment.Jane Duncan, Academic - Professor of Digital Society, University of Glasgow
If we look at the landscape in South Africa at the moment, we look at the incremental decline of services and the ways in which organised crime will appear to have gained a stranglehold over parastatals like Eskom.Jane Duncan, Academic - Professor of Digital Society, University of Glasgow
The SSA does not appear to be effective as an intelligence agency because the purpose of an intelligence agency at the end of the day is to provide forewarning to policymakers about looming threats to national security.Jane Duncan, Academic - Professor of Digital Society, University of Glasgow
