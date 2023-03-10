



Motheo Khoaripe speaks with Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute.

Koeberg Nuclear Power station reaches the end of its lifespan in 2024

Eskom wants to extend the functioning of the power station for an additional twenty years

Some civil society organisations believe that it is unsafe to do so

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Eskom's proposal to extend the functioning of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station until at least 2045 is seen as one of the solutions to the country's power supply problems.

But not everyone agrees.

Some are calling for the closure of Koeberg when it reaches the end of its lifespan in 2024, including the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI).

Francesca de Gasparis, executive director at SAFCEI, says they have safety concerns about Koeberg.

... Koeberg was built by the French, and we know how the French handle their ageing nuclear power stations. They take them offline. They often decommission them. Francesca de Gasparis, executive director at SAFCEI

If you try and extend the life of this kind of power station, you actually have to break essential structures to go in to renew parts that were not meant to be renewed beyond forty years. Francesca de Gasparis, executive director at SAFCEI

We've got lots of questions around how they're making sure that the nuclear power station is safe. Francesca de Gasparis, executive director at SAFCEI

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is it safe to extend the life of 40-year-old Koeberg Nuclear Power Station?