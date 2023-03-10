Legitimacy of Tshwane mayor’s clearance certificate questioned by coalition

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series John Maytham speaks to Kagiso Rabada and Cameron Scott about ‘’The Elements’’, a series aimed at tackling mental health challenges... 16 June 2023 9:22 AM
Why SA youth must vote in 2024 John Maytham speaks to Nonkululeko Mntambo from Defend our Democracy, about the tendency of the younger generation to not take par... 16 June 2023 8:43 AM
Is SA facing a 'Putin conundrum'? Can South Africa balance its relationship with the US and Russia? Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst Dr Mpumelelo Mkhabel... 16 June 2023 8:41 AM
View all Local
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move b... 15 June 2023 7:56 PM
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 15 June 2023 7:21 PM
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
View all Politics
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStud... 15 June 2023 9:15 PM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical' The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme. 15 June 2023 1:35 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Inventions that can help us manage the pain of loadshedding Loadshedding is clearly not going anywhere anytime soon, so many South Africans are finding ways to work around it. 15 June 2023 5:57 PM
[WATCH]: Man pranks his own family with fake death to teach them LIFE lesson In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man faked his own death to teach his family a valuable lesson. 15 June 2023 2:33 PM
[Review] Toyota C-HR is stylish but impractical The C-HR is a stylish, if impractical effort from Toyota. 15 June 2023 1:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Legitimacy of Tshwane mayor’s clearance certificate questioned by coalition

10 March 2023 5:23 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
city of tshwane mayor
Murunwa Makwarela

Hours after Murunwa Makwarela retained the mayoral chair in Tshwane, the certificate he handed over showing he had been rehabilitated from his debt was scrutinised by the DA-led coalition.

JOHANNESBURG - The authenticity of Murunwa Makwarela's clearance certificate used to show he's no longer under insolvency has come under sharp scrutiny.

On Thursday, Makwarela moved retained the mayoral chair in Tshwane after handing over the document to city manager Johann Mettler showing that he had been rehabilitated from his debt.

READ:

Last week, Mettler informed the independent electoral commission that there was a vacancy in the city after discovering that the mayor was insolvent.

By law, this made Makwarela unfit to serve in public office.

However, just hours after his reinstatement to the mayoral seat on Thursday, the certificate emerged, with its details now under the microscope.

Some in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multi-party coalition claim the paper looked forged.

They took issue with the case number, a stamp usually used by the court which is missing, and some of the official wording on the certificate.

ActionSA's Michael Beaumount said the certificate raised red flags.

“We've seen a copy, we've analysed it, we've had experts look at this, and there are a number of things about that certificate that immediately raise big concerns,” Beaumount said.

Mettler has requested legal services to investigate certain aspects of the certificate declaring Makwarela's solvency.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said it would investigate the authenticity of the certificate.

"We want to ask for a copy of the government gazette where it says that this person is actually now being rehabilitated and declared solvent... The last government gazette from 2022 indicates that's not the case. So, we'll want to see which one actually then indicated that he's solvent."


This article first appeared on EWN : Legitimacy of Tshwane mayor’s clearance certificate questioned by coalition




10 March 2023 5:23 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
city of tshwane mayor
Murunwa Makwarela

More from Politics

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed a media briefing in Johannesburg on 15 May 2023. Picture: EFF

MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane

15 June 2023 7:56 PM

The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move before EFF leader Julius Malema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence

15 June 2023 7:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric

15 June 2023 6:21 AM

Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting

14 June 2023 3:32 PM

Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance

14 June 2023 1:38 PM

Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane

14 June 2023 10:15 AM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding against the Constitutional Court for failing to deliver judgment on the matter that was heard on an urgent basis in November 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints

14 June 2023 9:35 AM

The joint committee for ethics and members' interests met this week to discuss the complaints from Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband, Brian Skosana, where they accuse late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of soliciting bribes to quash the inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© choreograph/123rf.com

National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'

14 June 2023 8:45 AM

This new bill will see that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, will be covered by National Health Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rattanakun/123rf.com

Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?

13 June 2023 5:01 PM

While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on 20 January 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion

13 June 2023 8:48 AM

Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why he should not be booted out of the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric

Politics

Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'

Local Business

Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'We failed him as a nation' - Doctor Khumalo says Clive Barker deserved more

16 June 2023 1:29 PM

Langa residents affected by Cape Town flash floods want help to come swiftly

16 June 2023 1:15 PM

Youth Day: ‘It’s in shambles’ Mangaung residents unhappy with state of metro

16 June 2023 1:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA