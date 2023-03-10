Legitimacy of Tshwane mayor’s clearance certificate questioned by coalition





JOHANNESBURG - The authenticity of Murunwa Makwarela's clearance certificate used to show he's no longer under insolvency has come under sharp scrutiny.

On Thursday, Makwarela moved retained the mayoral chair in Tshwane after handing over the document to city manager Johann Mettler showing that he had been rehabilitated from his debt.

Last week, Mettler informed the independent electoral commission that there was a vacancy in the city after discovering that the mayor was insolvent.

By law, this made Makwarela unfit to serve in public office.

However, just hours after his reinstatement to the mayoral seat on Thursday, the certificate emerged, with its details now under the microscope.

Some in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multi-party coalition claim the paper looked forged.

They took issue with the case number, a stamp usually used by the court which is missing, and some of the official wording on the certificate.

ActionSA's Michael Beaumount said the certificate raised red flags.

“We've seen a copy, we've analysed it, we've had experts look at this, and there are a number of things about that certificate that immediately raise big concerns,” Beaumount said.

Mettler has requested legal services to investigate certain aspects of the certificate declaring Makwarela's solvency.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said it would investigate the authenticity of the certificate.

"We want to ask for a copy of the government gazette where it says that this person is actually now being rehabilitated and declared solvent... The last government gazette from 2022 indicates that's not the case. So, we'll want to see which one actually then indicated that he's solvent."

