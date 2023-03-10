Kganya Mokhele, toddler killed in bookshelf collapse, to be laid to rest





JOHANNESBURG - Kganya Mokhele, the toddler who died following a freak accident at Little Ashford Preschool, is set to be laid to rest in Spruitview, East of Johannesburg, on Friday morning.

Kganya sustained serious injuries earlier this week when a loose bookshelf collapsed onto him at the school in Bedfordview.

It was believed that the toddler was reaching for a toy on one of the shelves, when it lost balance and came crashing down on him.

He later died at Linksfield Hospital.

While the Mokhele family was still searching for answers about his death, it was time to say goodbye to little Kganya.

It's a horror that the family said no parent should ever experience.

Kganya's death gripped the country, with South Africans criticising Little Ashford Preschool for failing to prevent what appeared to have been a freak accident.

In CCTV footage seen by his dad, Ntaote, uncle, Solly, and grandfather, Sipho, Kganya was said to be playing with friends in his classroom, while four teachers sat on their phones when and where the tragedy happened.

None of the other children were believed to sustain any injuries.

Several investigations were now underway, including a forensic probe by police, as well as an internal investigation by the school to look into whether staff on site followed emergency protocol.

The Gauteng Department of Basic Education said its probe would zoom in on the school's compliance, while the school's doors remained closed temporarily.

Kganya would have turned three in April.

