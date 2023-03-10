Looking for something FUN and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend?
Africa Melane catches up with fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen on all the exciting fitness events happening in Gauteng this weekend.
11 March: Running with Tumi Sole
#RunningWithSoleAC #RunningWithTumiSole' Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 8, 2023
Heart rate stabilisation coming along!
Dumelang on a Wednesday!
Please join us this Saturday at Loftus Park for a young 15km
Details on the 2nd frame or mail info@runningwithsoleac.com pic.twitter.com/PGpIRGNciN
Corporate attorney Tumi Sole is hosting the annual #RunningWithTumiSole event this weekend.
Join the group for a 10km or 15km run in the streets of Pretoria.
Where: Loftus Park, Pretoria
Time: 6:15am to 9:30am
To find out more, send an email to info@runningwithsoleac.com.
12 March: Fresh at Groenkloof Nature Reserve Race
The Fresh at Groenkloof Nature Reserve race series continues in Pretoria this weekend.
The 5km, 9km and 17km trail runs are hosted within the game sanctuary.
There will also be a selection of food stalls, refreshments, exhibitioners and entertainers to make it a fun day out for everyone.
Where: Groenkloof Nature Reserve, Christina De Wit Avenue, Pretoria
Time: 6am (registration); 7am (17km); 7.30am (9km) and 8am (5km)
To find out more, visit Entry Ninja here.
18 March: Made on Earth Adventure Treasure Hike
Score points in the Treasure Hike by walking, hiking and running the Made on Earth Hiking Trails to find as many checkpoints as you can in 180 minutes.
With no prescribed route, you can visit the checkpoints in any order to try and score as many points as possible.
Bring along your water bottle and navigation skills for a fun day out.
Where: Hennops River Valley, Schurweberg Road, Vlakplaats 354-Jr, Pretoria
Time: 8am
To find out more, visit Entry Ninja here.
Do you have any fun fitness events happening soon? Send Van der Westhuzien an email to liezelv@702.co.za.
Scroll up to listen to the discussion.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_160460575_close-up-asian-young-athlete-sport-runner-black-man-wear-watch-he-sitting-pull-toe-feet-stretching-l.html?vti=n80e4f91ren5y5ngyi-1-66
