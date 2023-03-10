



Africa Melane speaks with Eldred De Klerk, Senior Associate at the Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

De Klerk says the vast majority of new recruits are simply replacing others who have left

South Africa needs skilled young people to join the police, he says

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele welcomed nearly 10,000 newly trained officers at a passing out ceremony in Pretoria on 13 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

According to De Klerk, there has been a steady decline in our police service over the years, with thousands lost to natural attrition.

The 10 000 new recruits do not mean 10 000 extra officers patrolling the streets, as a majority will only replace those who have left.

De Klerk says we need more skilled and competent young people to join the police service, especially with regard to forensic investigations and fighting cybercrimes.

We need a core of young people who are tech-savvy, who are fit, emotionally mature and can give and receive guidance. Eldred De Klerk, Senior Associate - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

South Africa needs police officers who can deal with violence in communities with understanding. They must be able to gain the respect of the people they serve, argues De Klerk.

That takes a certain level of maturity, and that takes lots of time on the beat working with populations. Eldred De Klerk, Senior Associate - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We need tech savvy, fit and mature young people in SAPS' - policing expert