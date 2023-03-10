Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law'

10 March 2023
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Foreign investment
Adam Gilchrist
Georgia
Lester Kiewit

After two nights of protests from the people of Georgia, the ruling party dropped their proposed ‘foreign agents bill.’

Lester Kiewit speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • The proposed bill would have restricted foreign investment in Georgia

  • The bill was scrapped as a result of protests

Picture: lightwise/123rf.com
Picture: lightwise/123rf.com

The ruling party in Georgia proposed a bill which would require non-governmental groups, in particular media companies, to register as foreign agents or pay significant fines if they received more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

I’m pretty sure that most countries rely on a certain degree of foreign investment, so to stop that in its track is a problem right off.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

If enacted, the bill - reminiscent of Russian measures used to silence critics - would have had a significant impact on a number of companies that may have struggled to stay afloat or pay wages.

Protesters holding Georgian and European Union flags took to the streets to demand that this bill be scrapped, chanting "no to the Russian law”.

Police in Tbilisi fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds.

This was obviously terribly important to the good Georgians.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

As a result of this protest, the ruling party did a U-turn on the legislation and will not be restricting foreign investment as it intended.

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law'




