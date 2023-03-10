Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law'
Lester Kiewit speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
The proposed bill would have restricted foreign investment in Georgia
-
The bill was scrapped as a result of protests
The ruling party in Georgia proposed a bill which would require non-governmental groups, in particular media companies, to register as foreign agents or pay significant fines if they received more than 20% of their funding from abroad.
I’m pretty sure that most countries rely on a certain degree of foreign investment, so to stop that in its track is a problem right off.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
If enacted, the bill - reminiscent of Russian measures used to silence critics - would have had a significant impact on a number of companies that may have struggled to stay afloat or pay wages.
Protesters holding Georgian and European Union flags took to the streets to demand that this bill be scrapped, chanting "no to the Russian law”.
Police in Tbilisi fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds.
This was obviously terribly important to the good Georgians.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
As a result of this protest, the ruling party did a U-turn on the legislation and will not be restricting foreign investment as it intended.
The law is repelled. Long live free Georgia - and OUR European family. 🇬🇪🇪🇺 The fight for Georgia’s European future continues! pic.twitter.com/RFjlThJUpn' George Melashvili 🇺🇦🇬🇪 (@geomel_ge) March 10, 2023
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law'
More from World
[WATCH] It's o-fish-ial! 3 people arrested for 'sushi terrorism'
"Boy, do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously!" quips international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Post pandemic, homeless encampments are on the rise in the US
The United States is struggling with the number of homeless encampments reportedly on the rise.Read More
Woman wins R4 million divorce payout for unpaid housework
A Spanish court ruled that a man owed his ex-wife over R4 million ($215 664) for 25 years of unpaid domestic labour.Read More
Viral video suggests Russia executed Ukrainian prisoner of war
Targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure is a war crime. So is intentionally killing a prisoner of war.Read More
Women who violate Islamic dress code must be punished! - Iranian courts
Despite mass freedom of choice protests, Iran's judiciary says that women will be punished for violating Islamic dress codes.Read More
Man reunites 1400 lost dogs with their owners using a drone
A UK man has founded a charity "Drone to Home" to help return lost pets to their owners.Read More
'Covid-19 pandemic was caused by an accidental leak from lab in China'
Maybe bats weren't the problem after all.Read More
China to convert old fighter jets into 'suicide drones' for invasion of Taiwan?
Taiwan fears that China will use the ongoing war in Ukraine to launch an attack on the democratic, self-governing island.Read More