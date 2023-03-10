



Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending stories from around the world (skip to 4:39).

Three people, aged 15, 19 and 21, have been arrested in Japan for acts of 'food interference'.

The three, dubbed 'sushi terrorists', were arrested after posting videos of themselves licking soy sauce bottles, licking the end of chopsticks, adding wasabi to dishes that don't need it, and overall 'interfering' with sushi making its rounds on a conveyor belt.

It may not sound like an arrestable offence or an act of terrorism, but the Japanese take their sushi very seriously.

Three people have been arrested in Japan over so-called ‘sushi terrorism’, unhygienic social media pranks that have damaged trust in the country’s famous conveyor-belt sushi restaurants 👇 pic.twitter.com/vzutZG0xAq ' Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 9, 2023

It doesn't feel like terrorism, but boy do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] It's o-fish-ial! 3 people arrested for 'sushi terrorism'