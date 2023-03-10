Court confirms Tshwane mayor's debt 'rehabilitation' certificate was fake
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has found that Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela's clearance certificate to prove he is no longer insolvent is fake.
Following intense scrutiny regarding the legitimacy of the certificate, chief registrar Tumelo Ledwaba confirmed in a statement on Friday that the document in question was never issued by the court.
Congress of the People member Makwarela sent the certificate to city manager Johann Mettler to show he had been rehabilitated from his debt. Last week, the discovery of his insolvency made Makwarela unfit to serve in public office.
Ledwaba said the matter would be referred to the office for the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations and other authorities.
The embattled mayor said earlier on Friday that he welcomed investigations into the matter.
"I've never seen such a frenzy of interest into the pockets of an African man. As you'd have seen the narrative that is driven is that I'm bankrupt, I'm insolvent, all these things... none the less, I have complied with the request of the city manager and hence you see me here."
Some in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multi-party coalition already claimed the paper looked forged.
Spokesperson for the City of Tshwane coalition, Corné Mulder, said that the document had been suspicious from the onset.
"It became very clear to me when I saw this alleged court order that there's something wrong, that this can't be correct. This is not how a court order looks in terms of our high court."
COALITION TO LAY CHARGES
Other representatives of the metro's multi-party coalition - ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, Inkatha Freedom Party, and African Christian Democratic Party - also said on Friday they would be laying criminal charges against Makwarela at the Brooklyn Police Station.
"These charges relate to allegations that Dr Makwarela knowingly supplied falsified and fraudulent documentation to the City of Tshwane," their joint statement read.
The coalition said residents had been left "dismayed" by "shameless politicking", and deserved for their elected representatives to be held accountable.
This article first appeared on EWN : Court confirms Tshwane mayor's debt 'rehabilitation' certificate was fake
More from Politics
'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet'
On Thursday, the lifeless body of a 4-year-old was discovered in a pit latrine toilet in a public school in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Legitimacy of Tshwane mayor’s clearance certificate questioned by coalition
Hours after Murunwa Makwarela retained the mayoral chair in Tshwane, the certificate he handed over showing he had been rehabilitated from his debt was scrutinised by the DA-led coalition.Read More
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport
Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as transformation in sport.Read More
'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape
Without police and security patrolling hot spot areas, buses remain the target of attacks, leaving many injured, says Intercape CEO.Read More
Mosebenzi Zwane found guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel
Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests investigated several complaints against Zwane during his tenure as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister.Read More
Tshwane has a mayor again - Makwarela bounces back after insolvency allegations
Makwarela provided a clearance certificate requested by Tshwane's city manager, which showed he was no longer under insolvency, and had been rehabilitated.Read More
The Midday Report Express: 'Nehawu not responsible for any acts of violence'
All the news you need to know.Read More
Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille: I need to hit the road running immediately
De Lille catches up with Clarence Ford just days after her appointment as Minister of Tourism.Read More
[LISTEN] Disqualified Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela opens up about insolvency
The Mayor of Tshwane, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, was disqualified after failing to prove that he was no longer insolvent.Read More