Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet' On Thursday, the lifeless body of a 4-year-old was discovered in a pit latrine toilet in a public school in the Eastern Cape. 10 March 2023 6:33 PM
How to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child Whatever you find yourself needing in grief is exactly right, there's no correct procedure to follow – The Grief Handbook author. 10 March 2023 6:30 PM
Goldfish joins the best in dance music at Ultra South Africa this weekend One of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals is making its return to South Africa this weekend. 10 March 2023 2:35 PM
View all Local
Court confirms Tshwane mayor's debt 'rehabilitation' certificate was fake The document in question, which claimed Murunwa Makwarela was no longer insolvent, was never issued by the High Court in Pretoria... 10 March 2023 12:16 PM
Legitimacy of Tshwane mayor’s clearance certificate questioned by coalition Hours after Murunwa Makwarela retained the mayoral chair in Tshwane, the certificate he handed over showing he had been rehabilita... 10 March 2023 5:23 AM
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as tr... 9 March 2023 8:00 PM
View all Politics
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank. 9 March 2023 9:27 PM
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work) The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often. 9 March 2023 8:03 PM
Global automaker Stellantis plans to build manufacturing plant in SA Stellantis - owner of brands like Fiat, Citroën and Alfa Romeo - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the IDC and dtic t... 9 March 2023 7:31 PM
View all Business
Dominance in the bedroom: how to spice up your love life with power dynamics It has been said that everything in the world is about sex, except sex. Sex is about power. So how can you channel yours? 10 March 2023 4:17 PM
Water is life... and money is tight! What to consider if you want a borehole Drilling a borehole is the only true way to save money on your water bill, says 247 Borehole. 10 March 2023 1:54 PM
[WATCH] It's o-fish-ial! 3 people arrested for 'sushi terrorism' "Boy, do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously!" quips international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 March 2023 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
'2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach Banyana Banyana will be going to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July after securing qualification by w... 10 March 2023 8:11 PM
'Sundowns head coach role has taught me a lot about myself' - Rulani Mokwena Under his leadership this season, 'Downs are runaway league leaders having put together a record 16-game winning run in the DStv P... 8 March 2023 7:54 PM
Marumo Gallants’ Dylan Kerr coaches from the stands as he awaits a work permit Marumo Gallants FC acting coach Dylan Kerr is pulling his hair out after waiting more than five weeks for a work permit. 8 March 2023 3:21 PM
View all Sport
Sharon Stone shares cute baby pic to celebrate her 65th 'trip around the sun' The femme fatale celebrates her 65th birthday today and so we're celebrating some of her greatest career moments. 10 March 2023 3:41 PM
Goldfish joins the best in dance music at Ultra South Africa this weekend One of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals is making its return to South Africa this weekend. 10 March 2023 2:35 PM
Boyz II Men is coming to South Africa! The legendary group confirmed three shows for October and November after the Covid-19 pandemic made their initial tour impossible. 9 March 2023 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law' After two nights of protests from the people of Georgia, the ruling party dropped their proposed ‘foreign agents bill.’ 10 March 2023 11:57 AM
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank. 9 March 2023 9:27 PM
Post pandemic, homeless encampments are on the rise in the US The United States is struggling with the number of homeless encampments reportedly on the rise. 9 March 2023 1:53 PM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
'We need tech savvy, fit and mature young people in SAPS' - policing expert President Cyril Ramaphosa has recruited 10 000 new law enforcement officers, will this be enough to fight crime? 10 March 2023 9:52 AM
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work) The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often. 9 March 2023 8:03 PM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
View all Opinion
Court confirms Tshwane mayor's debt 'rehabilitation' certificate was fake

10 March 2023 12:16 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
City of Tshwane
Murunwa Makwarela

The document in question, which claimed Murunwa Makwarela was no longer insolvent, was never issued by the High Court in Pretoria as claimed.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has found that Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela's clearance certificate to prove he is no longer insolvent is fake.

Following intense scrutiny regarding the legitimacy of the certificate, chief registrar Tumelo Ledwaba confirmed in a statement on Friday that the document in question was never issued by the court.

Congress of the People member Makwarela sent the certificate to city manager Johann Mettler to show he had been rehabilitated from his debt. Last week, the discovery of his insolvency made Makwarela unfit to serve in public office.

Ledwaba said the matter would be referred to the office for the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations and other authorities.

The embattled mayor said earlier on Friday that he welcomed investigations into the matter.

"I've never seen such a frenzy of interest into the pockets of an African man. As you'd have seen the narrative that is driven is that I'm bankrupt, I'm insolvent, all these things... none the less, I have complied with the request of the city manager and hence you see me here."

Some in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multi-party coalition already claimed the paper looked forged.

Spokesperson for the City of Tshwane coalition, Corné Mulder, said that the document had been suspicious from the onset.

"It became very clear to me when I saw this alleged court order that there's something wrong, that this can't be correct. This is not how a court order looks in terms of our high court."

COALITION TO LAY CHARGES

Other representatives of the metro's multi-party coalition - ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, Inkatha Freedom Party, and African Christian Democratic Party - also said on Friday they would be laying criminal charges against Makwarela at the Brooklyn Police Station.

"These charges relate to allegations that Dr Makwarela knowingly supplied falsified and fraudulent documentation to the City of Tshwane," their joint statement read.

The coalition said residents had been left "dismayed" by "shameless politicking", and deserved for their elected representatives to be held accountable.


This article first appeared on EWN : Court confirms Tshwane mayor's debt 'rehabilitation' certificate was fake




