Court confirms Tshwane mayor's debt 'rehabilitation' certificate was fake





JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has found that Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela's clearance certificate to prove he is no longer insolvent is fake.

Following intense scrutiny regarding the legitimacy of the certificate, chief registrar Tumelo Ledwaba confirmed in a statement on Friday that the document in question was never issued by the court.

Congress of the People member Makwarela sent the certificate to city manager Johann Mettler to show he had been rehabilitated from his debt. Last week, the discovery of his insolvency made Makwarela unfit to serve in public office.

Ledwaba said the matter would be referred to the office for the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations and other authorities.

The embattled mayor said earlier on Friday that he welcomed investigations into the matter.

"I've never seen such a frenzy of interest into the pockets of an African man. As you'd have seen the narrative that is driven is that I'm bankrupt, I'm insolvent, all these things... none the less, I have complied with the request of the city manager and hence you see me here."

Some in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multi-party coalition already claimed the paper looked forged.

Spokesperson for the City of Tshwane coalition, Corné Mulder, said that the document had been suspicious from the onset.

"It became very clear to me when I saw this alleged court order that there's something wrong, that this can't be correct. This is not how a court order looks in terms of our high court."

COALITION TO LAY CHARGES

Other representatives of the metro's multi-party coalition - ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, Inkatha Freedom Party, and African Christian Democratic Party - also said on Friday they would be laying criminal charges against Makwarela at the Brooklyn Police Station.

"These charges relate to allegations that Dr Makwarela knowingly supplied falsified and fraudulent documentation to the City of Tshwane," their joint statement read.

The coalition said residents had been left "dismayed" by "shameless politicking", and deserved for their elected representatives to be held accountable.

This article first appeared on EWN : Court confirms Tshwane mayor's debt 'rehabilitation' certificate was fake