‘We do not have to agree but the conversation is important’ – Vusi Thembekwayo

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet' On Thursday, the lifeless body of a 4-year-old was discovered in a pit latrine toilet in a public school in the Eastern Cape. 10 March 2023 6:33 PM
How to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child Whatever you find yourself needing in grief is exactly right, there's no correct procedure to follow – The Grief Handbook author. 10 March 2023 6:30 PM
Goldfish joins the best in dance music at Ultra South Africa this weekend One of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals is making its return to South Africa this weekend. 10 March 2023 2:35 PM
View all Local
Court confirms Tshwane mayor's debt 'rehabilitation' certificate was fake The document in question, which claimed Murunwa Makwarela was no longer insolvent, was never issued by the High Court in Pretoria... 10 March 2023 12:16 PM
Legitimacy of Tshwane mayor’s clearance certificate questioned by coalition Hours after Murunwa Makwarela retained the mayoral chair in Tshwane, the certificate he handed over showing he had been rehabilita... 10 March 2023 5:23 AM
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as tr... 9 March 2023 8:00 PM
View all Politics
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank. 9 March 2023 9:27 PM
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work) The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often. 9 March 2023 8:03 PM
Global automaker Stellantis plans to build manufacturing plant in SA Stellantis - owner of brands like Fiat, Citroën and Alfa Romeo - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the IDC and dtic t... 9 March 2023 7:31 PM
View all Business
Dominance in the bedroom: how to spice up your love life with power dynamics It has been said that everything in the world is about sex, except sex. Sex is about power. So how can you channel yours? 10 March 2023 4:17 PM
Water is life... and money is tight! What to consider if you want a borehole Drilling a borehole is the only true way to save money on your water bill, says 247 Borehole. 10 March 2023 1:54 PM
[WATCH] It's o-fish-ial! 3 people arrested for 'sushi terrorism' "Boy, do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously!" quips international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 March 2023 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
'2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach Banyana Banyana will be going to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July after securing qualification by w... 10 March 2023 8:11 PM
'Sundowns head coach role has taught me a lot about myself' - Rulani Mokwena Under his leadership this season, 'Downs are runaway league leaders having put together a record 16-game winning run in the DStv P... 8 March 2023 7:54 PM
Marumo Gallants’ Dylan Kerr coaches from the stands as he awaits a work permit Marumo Gallants FC acting coach Dylan Kerr is pulling his hair out after waiting more than five weeks for a work permit. 8 March 2023 3:21 PM
View all Sport
Sharon Stone shares cute baby pic to celebrate her 65th 'trip around the sun' The femme fatale celebrates her 65th birthday today and so we're celebrating some of her greatest career moments. 10 March 2023 3:41 PM
Goldfish joins the best in dance music at Ultra South Africa this weekend One of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals is making its return to South Africa this weekend. 10 March 2023 2:35 PM
Boyz II Men is coming to South Africa! The legendary group confirmed three shows for October and November after the Covid-19 pandemic made their initial tour impossible. 9 March 2023 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law' After two nights of protests from the people of Georgia, the ruling party dropped their proposed ‘foreign agents bill.’ 10 March 2023 11:57 AM
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank. 9 March 2023 9:27 PM
Post pandemic, homeless encampments are on the rise in the US The United States is struggling with the number of homeless encampments reportedly on the rise. 9 March 2023 1:53 PM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
'We need tech savvy, fit and mature young people in SAPS' - policing expert President Cyril Ramaphosa has recruited 10 000 new law enforcement officers, will this be enough to fight crime? 10 March 2023 9:52 AM
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work) The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often. 9 March 2023 8:03 PM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

‘We do not have to agree but the conversation is important’ – Vusi Thembekwayo

10 March 2023 2:25 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Vusi Thembekwayo
Aubrey Masango
Kiernan Forbes

Businessman Vusi Thembekwayo made a controversial statement about the apartheid government after Kiernan “AKA” Forbes death.

Aubrey Masango speaks to Vusi Thembekwayo, South African businessman.

  • Thembekwayo said in an interview that the apartheid government could have found AKA’s killer within 24 hours.

  • He says his intention was not to amplify the Forbes family’s suffering but to start a conversation.

FILE: Entrepreneur and motival speaker Vusi Thembekwayo. Picture: Vusithembekwayo/Instagram
FILE: Entrepreneur and motival speaker Vusi Thembekwayo. Picture: Vusithembekwayo/Instagram

Speaking on eNCA, Thembekwayo made the statement that if AKA had been killed during apartheid, and the then government wanted to find his killer, they would have done so within 24 hours.

Following the backlash he received for this comment, he says this has made it very clear how difficult it is for South Africans to have difficult conversations and cancel the conversation before we have it.

We do not have to agree but the conversation is important.

Vusi Thembekwayo, South African Businessman

He says that he absolutely agrees that apartheid was a crime against humanity, and the effects of this are still felt and seen today.

However, he says that you can acknowledge it was a fundamentally evil system, and also acknowledge where its capabilities were, without that equating to support for the system.

If you pretend the capabilities of your enemy away, and mask them as evil and nothing else, you live in the false pretense that, because that enemy no longer has the power they had, their evil does not manifest.

Vusi Thembekwayo, South African Businessman

He says that the apartheid system and white supremacy is not only evil, but also capable enough to find ways to manifest that evil, and if we just stop at calling it evil, without registering its capabilities, it gives it power.

Thembekwayo says it was not his intention to amplify the pain that the Forbes family is experiencing and offers his condolences.

Listen to the audio above for more.




10 March 2023 2:25 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Vusi Thembekwayo
Aubrey Masango
Kiernan Forbes

More from Local

"As the Development Bank of Southern Africa, with the R3.5 billion you could’ve eradicated pit toilets..." - Bruce Whitfield [Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN]

'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet'

10 March 2023 6:33 PM

On Thursday, the lifeless body of a 4-year-old was discovered in a pit latrine toilet in a public school in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

How to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child

10 March 2023 6:30 PM

Whatever you find yourself needing in grief is exactly right, there's no correct procedure to follow – The Grief Handbook author.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Goldfish joins the best in dance music at Ultra South Africa this weekend

10 March 2023 2:35 PM

One of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals is making its return to South Africa this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: svproduction/123rf.com

Water is life... and money is tight! What to consider if you want a borehole

10 March 2023 1:54 PM

Drilling a borehole is the only true way to save money on your water bill, says 247 Borehole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele welcomed nearly 10,000 newly trained officers at a passing out ceremony in Pretoria on 13 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'We need tech savvy, fit and mature young people in SAPS' - policing expert

10 March 2023 9:52 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has recruited 10 000 new law enforcement officers, will this be enough to fight crime?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede (in a red and yellow dress) and co-accused with some of their supporters in the Durban High Court on 29 March 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Zandile Gumede's spokesperson cries foul over trial postponement

10 March 2023 9:47 AM

On Monday, the Durban High Court postponed the trial to give the state's witness a chance to gather more documents - something Ntando Khuzwayo says could have taken 'five minutes'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town. Picture: © petertt/123rf.com

Is it safe to extend the life of 40-year-old Koeberg Nuclear Power Station?

10 March 2023 7:40 AM

Extending the life of Koeberg Nuclear Power station will provide relief to energy-starved South Africa, but not everyone agrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three-year-old Kganya Mokhele, who passed away at the Little Ashford Preschool. Picture: Supplied by family

Kganya Mokhele, toddler killed in bookshelf collapse, to be laid to rest

10 March 2023 6:22 AM

Kganya tragically passed away on Tuesday after a bookshelf fell onto him while he was playing at Little Ashford Preschool in Bedfordview.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms

9 March 2023 9:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Global automaker Stellantis signs an MOU with the IDC and the DTIC to develop a manufacturing facility in South Africa. Image from Stellantis website

Global automaker Stellantis plans to build manufacturing plant in SA

9 March 2023 7:31 PM

Stellantis - owner of brands like Fiat, Citroën and Alfa Romeo - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the IDC and dtic to manufacture vehicles in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Memorial service pays tribute to well-loved Mark Pilgrim

Lifestyle

Court confirms Tshwane mayor's debt 'rehabilitation' certificate was fake

Politics

Is it safe to extend the life of 40-year-old Koeberg Nuclear Power Station?

Local Business

EWN Highlights

'2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach

10 March 2023 10:11 PM

Iran, Saudi to restore ties in major step for Middle East

10 March 2023 10:08 PM

US jobs data shows economy 'moving in the right direction:' Biden

10 March 2023 10:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA