‘We do not have to agree but the conversation is important’ – Vusi Thembekwayo
Aubrey Masango speaks to Vusi Thembekwayo, South African businessman.
-
Thembekwayo said in an interview that the apartheid government could have found AKA’s killer within 24 hours.
-
He says his intention was not to amplify the Forbes family’s suffering but to start a conversation.
Speaking on eNCA, Thembekwayo made the statement that if AKA had been killed during apartheid, and the then government wanted to find his killer, they would have done so within 24 hours.
Following the backlash he received for this comment, he says this has made it very clear how difficult it is for South Africans to have difficult conversations and cancel the conversation before we have it.
We do not have to agree but the conversation is important.Vusi Thembekwayo, South African Businessman
He says that he absolutely agrees that apartheid was a crime against humanity, and the effects of this are still felt and seen today.
However, he says that you can acknowledge it was a fundamentally evil system, and also acknowledge where its capabilities were, without that equating to support for the system.
If you pretend the capabilities of your enemy away, and mask them as evil and nothing else, you live in the false pretense that, because that enemy no longer has the power they had, their evil does not manifest.Vusi Thembekwayo, South African Businessman
He says that the apartheid system and white supremacy is not only evil, but also capable enough to find ways to manifest that evil, and if we just stop at calling it evil, without registering its capabilities, it gives it power.
Thembekwayo says it was not his intention to amplify the pain that the Forbes family is experiencing and offers his condolences.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CeO00zZj4Jn/
More from Local
'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet'
On Thursday, the lifeless body of a 4-year-old was discovered in a pit latrine toilet in a public school in the Eastern Cape.Read More
How to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child
Whatever you find yourself needing in grief is exactly right, there's no correct procedure to follow – The Grief Handbook author.Read More
Goldfish joins the best in dance music at Ultra South Africa this weekend
One of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals is making its return to South Africa this weekend.Read More
Water is life... and money is tight! What to consider if you want a borehole
Drilling a borehole is the only true way to save money on your water bill, says 247 Borehole.Read More
'We need tech savvy, fit and mature young people in SAPS' - policing expert
President Cyril Ramaphosa has recruited 10 000 new law enforcement officers, will this be enough to fight crime?Read More
Zandile Gumede's spokesperson cries foul over trial postponement
On Monday, the Durban High Court postponed the trial to give the state's witness a chance to gather more documents - something Ntando Khuzwayo says could have taken 'five minutes'.Read More
Is it safe to extend the life of 40-year-old Koeberg Nuclear Power Station?
Extending the life of Koeberg Nuclear Power station will provide relief to energy-starved South Africa, but not everyone agrees.Read More
Kganya Mokhele, toddler killed in bookshelf collapse, to be laid to rest
Kganya tragically passed away on Tuesday after a bookshelf fell onto him while he was playing at Little Ashford Preschool in Bedfordview.Read More
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More