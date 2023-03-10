Goldfish joins the best in dance music at Ultra South Africa this weekend





Bongani Bingwa chats to Goldfish’s band member Dominic Peters ahead of Ultra South Africa in Johannesburg.

The international festival touches down at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 11 March.

A number of international DJ’s like Alesso, Adam Beyer and Fisher set to take to the stage alongside local favourites Msaki, DBN Gogo and Zakes Bantwini, and so many more.

Also hitting the stage is South Africa’s favourite duo, Goldfish. Peters and band mate David Poole have flown in specially for the festival.

According to Peters, this is going to be a special weekend because Ultra is returning to South Africa for the first time since the pandemic.

Everyone is just ready to let loose. We are going to be playing the sunset [and] I honestly could not have asked for a better show. Dominic Peters, Goldfish bandmember

He added that the beauty of music is that it is a universal language that speaks to everyone, no who you are or where you come from.

The duo have seen this first hand having played at various Ultra festivals across the world.

“Ultra is just synonymous with the very best in dance music from around the world. You will be able to see an incredible lineup of local artists as well as international DJs. The name really kind of says it, they [Ultra] put on an amazing staging and special effects, its really just an experience.” Dominic Peters, Goldfish bandmember

