The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
info
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Goldfish joins the best in dance music at Ultra South Africa this weekend

10 March 2023 2:35 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Goldfish
Nasrec
ultra south africa and 947
Ultra Music Festival

One of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals is making its return to South Africa this weekend.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Goldfish’s band member Dominic Peters ahead of Ultra South Africa in Johannesburg.

The international festival touches down at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 11 March.

A number of international DJ’s like Alesso, Adam Beyer and Fisher set to take to the stage alongside local favourites Msaki, DBN Gogo and Zakes Bantwini, and so many more.

Also hitting the stage is South Africa’s favourite duo, Goldfish. Peters and band mate David Poole have flown in specially for the festival.

According to Peters, this is going to be a special weekend because Ultra is returning to South Africa for the first time since the pandemic.

Everyone is just ready to let loose. We are going to be playing the sunset [and] I honestly could not have asked for a better show.

Dominic Peters, Goldfish bandmember

He added that the beauty of music is that it is a universal language that speaks to everyone, no who you are or where you come from.

The duo have seen this first hand having played at various Ultra festivals across the world.

“Ultra is just synonymous with the very best in dance music from around the world. You will be able to see an incredible lineup of local artists as well as international DJs. The name really kind of says it, they [Ultra] put on an amazing staging and special effects, its really just an experience.”

Dominic Peters, Goldfish bandmember

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.


The Element's series featuring Kagiso Rabada. Photo: Bellavista.org.za

Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series

16 June 2023 9:22 AM

John Maytham speaks to Kagiso Rabada and Cameron Scott about ‘’The Elements’’, a series aimed at tackling mental health challenges impacting today’s youth.  

Read More arrow_forward

Residents queue to cast their votes in the local government elections in Thembalethu, George on 1 November 2021. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Why SA youth must vote in 2024

16 June 2023 8:43 AM

John Maytham speaks to Nonkululeko Mntambo from Defend our Democracy, about the tendency of the younger generation to not take part in elections.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa and Russia flags. Picture: Supplied

Is SA facing a 'Putin conundrum'?

16 June 2023 8:41 AM

Can South Africa balance its relationship with the US and Russia? Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst Dr Mpumelelo Mkhabela,

Read More arrow_forward

Facebook image of Ndabenhle Ntshangase, co-founder and CEO of AirStudent

Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business

15 June 2023 9:15 PM

With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStudent'.

Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence

15 June 2023 7:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stefanholm/123rf.com

Experts release new guidelines on concussions in sport

15 June 2023 5:50 PM

An expert panel has been revising the management of concussions in sport.

Read More arrow_forward

© rido/ 123rf.com

[LISTEN] How can government cushion the blow of high food costs?

15 June 2023 4:09 PM

The rising costs are affecting us all, and we need some support from government to cope.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Five people shot and killed by police in Mariannhill, KZN

15 June 2023 3:27 PM

The cops said one of the gunned down people was a highly sought after criminal in the area, adding that they were still trying to profile the other four deceased.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A baby rhino rescued by the Rhino Orphanage. Picture: The Rhino Orphanage/Facebook

[IN PICS] Adorable baby rhino has been rescued by the Rhino Orphanage

15 June 2023 3:18 PM

An orphaned baby rhino has been rescued after getting lost and ending up on a private game reserve.

Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Two SA schools in the running to win World's Best School competition!

15 June 2023 3:03 PM

Two schools in South Africa have been shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes for 2023.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Instagram @brooklynpeltzbeckham

[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250

15 June 2023 12:28 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Instagram user: @dricusduplessis

[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown

15 June 2023 10:26 AM

Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/J.ébey

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist

15 June 2023 9:42 AM

The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.

Read More arrow_forward

Disney+, coming to a South African screen near you! © miglagoa/123rf.com

Disney + announces subscription price increase from July

14 June 2023 1:29 PM

Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.

Read More arrow_forward

Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences

14 June 2023 1:05 PM

Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.

Read More arrow_forward

Netflix has released the original 'Shaka Zulu' film ahead of the release of 'Shaka iLembe' on 18 June on Mzansi Magic. Picture: Netflix

Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years

14 June 2023 11:53 AM

Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him.

Read More arrow_forward

English rock band, The Beatles. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eric Koch for Anefo

The Beatles set to release one new ‘final’ song, with the help of AI

14 June 2023 10:12 AM

This is the news Beatles fans never thought they would hear.

Read More arrow_forward

Jesse Clegg

Happy 35th birthday, Jesse Clegg!

14 June 2023 8:53 AM

We celebrate the singer-songwriter with a wrap-up of his top 10 hit songs.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Paul Carless

Happy 62nd birthday, Boy George, our fave Karma Chameleon!

14 June 2023 8:22 AM

Boy George turns 62 years old today. Here are some facts about the singer you may not know.

Read More arrow_forward

mangostar/123rf

The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message

13 June 2023 2:17 PM

It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all.

Read More arrow_forward

