Dominance in the bedroom: how to spice up your love life with power dynamics





Clement Manyathela speaks to Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator.

Some people can find playing with power roles in the bedroom exciting .

You can experiment with dominance or submission without necessarily introducing kink into your sex life.

Picture: Espressolia from Pixabay

Dominant or submissive power roles do not just exist for kinksters, as anyone may find that in the bedroom one of you likes to lead and one likes to follow.

Being dominant in sex is not about being domineering, controlling, or forceful, but rather about being confident and using that confidence to express your desires to the person you are with, explains Welch.

The submissive is just as much in control, because they are giving permission. They are consenting to this power dynamic in the bedroom. Lisa Welch, Sex and Pleasure Educator

You can express this dominant desire in many ways, be it through words and instructing your partner, or through your actions and leading them, she adds.

Welch notes that when you are experimenting with power plays in bed, it is important to have clear, specific, conversations, as people may have different expectations.

For example, when the concept of being dominant comes up, one person may want to break out the riding crop and handcuffs, while another might just want to initiate and take the lead.

It is normal and healthy to want to experiment with something different in bed, she adds, but this can be a difficult conversation to have especially if you want to be cautious with your partner’s boundaries.

Welsh says that if you want to try something like this, but are not sure how your partner feels, start with baby steps and communicate in a gentle way to find something you are both comfortable with.

While it is important to discuss boundaries before experimenting with power dynamics, it is also extremely important to have discussions and aftercare afterwards to ensure you and your partner felt comfortable with the experience and know what works for next time.

