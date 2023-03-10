Sharon Stone shares cute baby pic to celebrate her 65th 'trip around the sun'
Yes!
Sharon Vonne Stone is 65 years old today and you'd never tell - she aged like fine wine, baby!
Stone posted this cute baby picture of herself as a tribute to her special day...
If you didn't know, Stone was an American actress - typically known for playing femme fatales roles, women of mystery on film and television, and she's just an overall Hollywood icon who's earned a Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award nomination.
So, of course, we can't let this moment pass without celebrating her legendary career moves:
1) Basic Instinct (1992)
So, if you didn't know who she was, you might know now because of this movie.
Stone came to international attention for this erotic thriller.
2) Casino (1995)
Remember the accolades we mentioned before?
Stone garnered most of them because of this one as she plays a saucy love interest.
3) Sliver (1993)
After playing a seductive novelist in this one, Stone became a Hollywood 'sex icon' - she also posed nude for Playboy at 32 years old which might have contributed to this status.
4) Total Recall (1990)
Arnold Schwarzenegger joined Stone in this one only to terminate it - in the best way!
5) Intersection (1994)
Richard Gere and Sharon Stone teamed up for this one and it was explosive... to say the least.
Yes... Stone is considered a 90s icon and 29 years later... her work is still legendary with some featured on Netflix while she ages gracefully!
Here's to Stone's 65th year around the sun!
This article first appeared on KFM : Sharon Stone shares cute baby pic to celebrate her 65th 'trip around the sun'
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:SharonStoneBerlinale.jpg
More from Entertainment
Goldfish joins the best in dance music at Ultra South Africa this weekend
One of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals is making its return to South Africa this weekend.Read More
Boyz II Men is coming to South Africa!
The legendary group confirmed three shows for October and November after the Covid-19 pandemic made their initial tour impossible.Read More
The Cape Wheel has a new home! Here’s where you can find it
The Cape's big wheel isn’t gone, it just relocated, and it opens on 15 March!Read More
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle plan to address book backlash with an extra chapter
Prince Harry plans to add an extra chapter to his recently launched book, 'Spare', to address the 'backlash' against Markle.Read More
RapidLion Film Fest is back
The world’s only BRICS-focused film festival takes place from 4 to 11 March.Read More
‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ premiers on Sunday
The documentary will give South Africans an exclusive look into the life of the Springbok captain.Read More
‘Worldwide baby’ : AKA lights up Times Square in New York
Images of Supa Mega featured on a billboard, have been circulating on social media.Read More
'The Honeymoon' wins Best Narrative Feature at the Pan African Film Festival
The festival, now in its 31st year, is an international beacon for the diaspora arts community to showcase and preserve the cinematic creativity of Pan-African culture.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!
South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.Read More