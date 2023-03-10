How to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child





John Perlman interviews Bridget McNulty, Author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life.

In two parts of the country, two families are going through the unimaginable pain of losing a child, following the death of Kganya Mokhele, a toddler who died following a freak accident at Little Ashford Preschool, and the death of a 4-year-old girl who was found dead in a pit toilet at a school in the Eastern Cape.

McNulty wrote her book after the sudden passing of her mom but says that there's a common understanding around adults dying; it's the natural life cycle.

When children die, McNulty says that it's almost difficult to make sense of a world in which it's possible.

Most adult expect to outlive their children, once again due to the course of our life cycle.

While doing research leading up to her book, McNulty came across the term 'complicated grief'.

According to McNulty, this is when people die under unusual circumstances, such as murder, or a freak accident.

This kind of grief can affect you mentally, physically, and socially, but the most important thing to do is to get help, McNulty adds.

This isn't something that you can just put your head down and get on with it. There are professionals who can help you work through this. Bridget McNulty, Author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life

When people pass on, it's a natural response to ask yourself what you could've done to prevent it, says McNulty.

She adds that there will be periods of complete shock and disbelief, and this feeling becomes intensified with complicated grief, especially when the 'what if' questions cannot be answered.

It's actually too much for us to fathom. Bridget McNulty, Author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life

What's the solution to grief?

There isn't one.

There is no 'right' way to grieve.

McNulty says that the only way to work through the grief of losing a child and grief as a whole is to allow yourself to feel what you want to feel.

Whatever you find yourself needing in grief is exactly right, there's no correct procedure to follow. Bridget McNulty, Author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life

