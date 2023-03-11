'The right to strike is not absolute' - expert
There remains a cloud of uncertainty over whether the Nehawu members in the health sector will continue to down tools, as the union awaits a judgment on an interdict to halt the strike action.
The strike has been characterized by public violence, with aggrieved workers blocking ambulances from accessing facilities and entrances to hospitals.
There's been massive disruptions at the country's major hospitals, with hundreds of patients unable to access critical healthcare.
Workers are demanding a 10% wage increase, but government insists on 4.7%.
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati chats about health professional’s right to protest versus their hypocritic oath and right to care.
As much as workers have the right to strike, that right is not absolute. So when it comes to those offering essential services, they are not supposed to strike, but there are other options.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions
They can deal with their issues in the Bargaining Council or the CCMA. If they really have to, they can give a minimum service so that other people's rights to access healthcare is also exercised.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions
Essential workers who embark on industrial action are engaging in an unprotected strike. This opens themselves to the risk of being disciplined for misconduct or the risk of being sued as a union or individual.
Dr Nyati has bemoaned the lack of leadership, saying the union leaders could have done better in raising their issues without infringing on the rights of others.
They should take accountability for their workers actions. When you hear them being interviewed, they say it's isolated incidents. But the minister has said it's not isolated. We understand their frustration but it doesn't mean they need to violate other people's rights.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
